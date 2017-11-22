No. 18 Oregon State women win on road, beat NC Central 97-44 (Nov 22, 2017)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Kat Tudor had careers-highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 18 Oregon State beat North Carolina Central 97-44 on Wednesday for its first road win of the season.

The Beavers (3-1) bounced back from a 72-67 loss against No. 6 Notre Dame on Sunday. Oregon State stays in Durham, North Carolina to face No. 16 Duke on Saturday before opening the Maui Invitational on Dec. 1 against Nevada.

Tudor was 9 of 14 from the floor, matched a career-best with five 3-pointers and collected her first career double-double. Joanna Grymek had 16 points and Marie Gulich added 15 for Oregon State.

Rodneysha Martin scored 15 points and Kieche White had 11 to lead North Carolina Central (1-2).

The Beavers had a double-digit lead with four minutes left in the first quarter, and led 51-17 at the break. Tudor had 14 points and eight rebounds in the first half.