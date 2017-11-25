No. 17 USF rolls past Washington State, 82-45 (Nov 24, 2017)

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) No. 17 South Florida opened on a 19-0 run, and the Bulls rolled past Washington State 82-45 in the quarterfinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday.

Kitija Laska scored 23 points for USF (5-0), which didn’t give up a point until early in the second quarter and led 35-8 at the half. The eight points matched the fewest allowed by the Bulls in a half against a Division I opponent, last done when they topped Georgetown in 2013.

Maria Jespersen scored 15 and Laura Ferreira added 14 for USF.

Louise Brown scored nine points for Washington State (1-4). Borislava Hristova scored all eight of Washington State’s first-half points.

USF guard Enna Pehadzic scored seven points in her collegiate debut, after sitting out last season with a right knee injury.