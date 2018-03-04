No. 17 Maryland women beat Nebraska in Big Ten semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Brianna Fraser scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Eleanna Christinaki had 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to help No. 17 Maryland beat Nebraska 66-53 on Saturday night in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

No. 2 seed Maryland (25-6) will play top-seeded and No. 13 Ohio State in the championship game Sunday. The Terrapins won the only other matchup between the teams this season 99-69 on Jan. 22 in College Park, Maryland.

Hannah Whitish hit a 3 to give Nebraska (21-10) a 14-13 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter, but the Terrapins made 13 of their next 14 field-goal attempts and Ieshia Small scored nine points in a 12-1 run that gave Maryland a 25-15 lead with nearly four minutes left in the first half. Whitish hit another 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 spurt and pull Nebraska within seven midway through the third quarter, but Christinaki scored six points during a 8-0 run that made it 47-32 going into the fourth and the Terrapins led by double figures the rest of the way.

Janay Morton led the Huskers with 15 points.

Kaila Charles had 14 points and Small added 13 on 6-of-8 shooting for Maryland.