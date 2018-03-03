No. 17 Maryland women beat Indiana 67-54 in Big Ten tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kaila Charles scored 24 points, the trio of Channise Lewis, Stephanie Jones and Brianna Fraser added 10 points each and No. 17 Maryland held Indiana scoreless over the final minute of play for a 67-54 win Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland (24-6), second-seeded in the conference tourney, will meet No. 3 seed Nebraska in a Saturday semifinal.

No. 7 seed Indiana (17-14) came as close as 54-51 on a pair of Amanda Cahill free throws with 4:34 remaining but the Terps scored the next six points until Indiana scored again with a minute left and the Hoosiers didn’t get closer than six.

Cahill led Indiana with 17 points, Tyra Buss added 13 and Bendu Yeaney 10. The Hoosiers shot 39 percent (20 of 51) and were out-rebounded 39-26.

The game was close throughout with Maryland holding one-point leads at the end of the first and second quarters before edging away in the second half.