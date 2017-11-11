No. 11 Oregon women race past Northridge 91-43 (Nov 10, 2017)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Sabrina Ionescu led a balanced attack with 15 points and No. 11 Oregon opened the season with an easy 91-43 win over Cal State Northridge on Friday night.

Ruthy Hebard and freshman Satou Sabally each added 11 points, and Mallory McGwire and Maite Cazorla added 10 for the Ducks, who closed the first quarter on a 14-2 run for a 23-6 lead.

A 20-5 run in the second quarter pushed the Oregon lead to 53-20 at the half.

Ionescu and Cazorla had seven assists each as Oregon had 23 assists on 34 baskets and only nine turnovers. The Ducks forced the Matadors into 29 turnovers, garnering 21 steals, getting 36 points off the miscues. The high-octane Ducks also had 22 fast-break points.

Northridge missed its first four shots and went 1 of 11 in the first quarter. After making their first attempt in the third, the Matadors missed their next 10 shots before making their last one. Channon Fluker had nine points and nine rebounds for Northridge.