NCAA announces women’s regional hoops sites for 2021, 2022

Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington, will be a host site for NCAA women’s basketball regionals in 2021 and 2022.

The NCAA announced regional sites for both years on Wednesday.

Other hosts for 2021 are Times Union Center in Albany, New York, H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, near Austin, and Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Games will be March 26-29.

Albany also will serve as a regional host site in 2019. It previously hosted in 2015 and 2018. Austin has hosted an NCAA championship-record 18 regional games at Frank Erwin Center. It will move to the newer H-E-B Center in 2021.

In 2022, Spokane will host along with Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina; and Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Those games will be played March 25-28.