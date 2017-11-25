Nared leads No. 12 Tennessee women over South Dakota State (Nov 25, 2017)
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) Tournament MVP Jaime Nared had 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks as No. 12 Tennessee won the Cancun Challenge on Saturday with a 69-49 win over South Dakota.
Rennia Davis and Anastasia Hayes had 12 points apiece and Mercedes Russell 10 for the Lady Vols (6-0), who went 3-0 in the tourney, starting with a 101-99 win over No. 20 Marquette in overtime.
Tennessee scored the first seven points of the game and the last 10 of the first quarter, making 9 of 11 shots, to lead 24-9. The Lady Vols added an 8-0 run in the second half and closed with the last seven to lead 41-18 at the half. They shot 56 percent (14 of 25), making 4 of 6 3s and 9 of 10 free throws. South Dakota shot 26 percent and had 10 turnovers.
Monica Arens led the Coyotes (3-3) with 10 points.
Nared finished the tournament with 58 points, 34 rebounds, 12 assists, six blocks and five steals.