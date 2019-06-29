Jordin Canada scores 17 points to help Storm beat Sky

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordin Canada scored 17 points, Natasha Howard added 14 points and nine rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Chicago Sky 79-76 on Friday night.

Alysha Clark banked in a one-handed shot just before the shot-clock buzzer to give Seattle a 79-76 lead with 10.1 seconds left. Chicago forward Diamond DeShields missed a 3-pointer, and Seattle ran out the clock.

Mercedes Russell added 12 points to help defending champion Seattle (8-5) improve to 5-0 at home.

Jewell Loyd, Seattle’s second-leading scorer, sat on the bench with a walking boot on her right ankle. The Seattle Times reported she will miss at least two weeks after spraining her ankle Tuesday night in a loss at Las Vegas.

DeShields led Chicago (6-5) with 19 points, and Jantel Lavender had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

It was the first of six consecutive games for Seattle at Alaska Airlines Arena on the University of Washington campus.

LIBERTY 69, WINGS 68

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Reshanda Gray hit one of two free throws with 24.4 seconds left to lift New York past Dallas.

Arike Ogunbowale missed two late shots that would have given Dallas the lead. Her floater in the lane missed with 5.7 seconds, and Dallas fouled Brittany Boyd after her rebound. Boyd missed both free throws, giving Ogunbowale one final chance, but her off-balance shot from 30 feet missed. She finished 2 for 23 from the field.

Gray had 13 points and 11 rebounds for New York (4-7). Kia Nurse had 17 points, and Tina Charles added 15.

Kayla Thornton led Dallas (3-7) with 20 points.

MERCURY 91, FEVER 69

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 23 points, Leilani Mitchell had 18 points and 11 assists for her first career double-double and Phoenix beat Indiana.

Griner had 17 points in the first half to help build a 50-38 lead, and Phoenix (4-5) opened the fourth quarter on an 18-4 run to make it 89-61. Rookie Sophie Cunningham added a season-high 19 points, and DeWanna Bonner had 15.

Candice Dupree led Indiana (5-8) with 15 points.