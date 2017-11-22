Jones, Fraser score 24, No. 15 Maryland women rout Howard (Nov 21, 2017)
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Stephanie Jones and Brianna Fraser scored 24 points apiece and Blair Watson had 18, all career highs, and No. 15 Maryland coasted to a 111-49 win over Howard on Tuesday night.
Kristen Confroy had her second career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Fraser had a career-high 11 boards for her second double-double for the Terrapins (3-2).
Maryland made 11 of 20 3-pointers and shot 55 percent overall (41 for 75) on the way to the most points since beating Cal State Bakersfield 114-83 on Nov. 26, 2011. The Terps had a 53-32 rebounding advantage and forced 25 turnovers while holding the Bison (0-4) to 29 percent shooting (16 of 55).
Maryland scored the first seven points of the game and scored 11 straight that turned into a 25-2 run to close the first quarter with a 33-6 lead. Jones had 13. The Terps pushed the lead to 40 in the second quarter and were up 56-19 at the half. They made it 91-36 after three quarters and the lead reached 69 after a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter.
Asia McCants had 10 for Howard.