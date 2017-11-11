Flaherty, Thome lift No. 24 Michigan women to 75-61 win (Nov 10, 2017)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Katelynn Flaherty scored 29 points, Hallie Thome had a double-double and No. 24 Michigan pulled away from George Mason for a 75-61 season-opening in the preseason WNIT on Friday night.

Thome had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolverines, who won the WNIT post-season tournament last spring. Nicole Munger added 14 points.

Flaherty scored five-straight points, with a 3-point play, early in the third quarter and had a 3-pointer in another 5-0 burst that helped built a 55-48 lead going into the fourth.

The Patriots were within six midway through the fourth after Jacy Bolton knocked down a 3-pointer. But Flaherty had a pair of 3s in a 10-0 run to seal it.

Freshman Nicole Cardano-Hillarty hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Patriots.

Hailey Brown and Jillian Dunston both had 10 rebounds to help Michigan to a 54-26 advantage on the boards.