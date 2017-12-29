Flaherty has 10 3s, No. 21 Michigan women roll over Penn St (Dec 28, 2017)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Katelynn Flaherty had a school record 10 3-pointers and scored 33 points, Hallie Thome had a double-double and No. 21 Michigan used a 20-0 run in the first quarter to roll to an 89-69 win over Penn State in the Big Ten opener on Thursday night.

It was also coach Kim Barnes Arico’s 123rd win in her six seasons with the Wolverines (12-2), who have won eight straight, tying her with current Central Michigan coach Sue Guevara for the most wins at the school.

Flaherty had the previous single-game record for 3-pointers with eight. Thome had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Nicole Munger had 15 points. Jillian Dunston had 11 rebounds, the sixth time in the last seven games she has reached double figures as Michigan had a 48-33 rebounding advantage.

Article continues below ...

Flaherty had back-to-back 3-pointers in the run and four in the first quarter when the Wolverines opened a 21-8 lead. Thome had nine points in the run. Penn State missed seven straight shots, going without a basket for almost 7 1/2 minutes. It was the 12th time in 20 quarters Michigan held an opponent to single digits.

Teniya Page had 19 points for the Nittany Lions (9-5) and Amari Carter had 16.