Carrington scores 24 in No. 14 Stanford women’s 79-54 win (Nov 23, 2017)

LAS VEGAS (AP) DiJonai Carrington scored a career-high 24 points and hauled down 10 rebounds to lead No. 14 Stanford over Kent State 79-54 on Thursday in the Play4Kay Showcase.

Alanna Smith added 15 points and eight rebounds, Nadia Fingall 11 points and Marta Sniezek 10 points with eight rebounds and seven assists for the Cardinal (3-2).

Jordan Korinek scored 21 points and Ali Poole 14 for the Golden Flashes (3-2).

Kent State had its only lead after Korinek made consecutive 3-pointers for a 25-20 edge early in the second quarter. Stanford responded with a 24-0 run with 10 points from Carrington and nine points from Smith.

The lead remained in double figures, though Kent State got within 10, 55-45, late in the third quarter with a 3-pointer and bucket by Poole. Stanford quickly added plenty of cushion, outscoring Kent State 22-8 in the fourth quarter.

Stanford shot 56 percent and outscored the Golden Flashes 40-10 in the paint.