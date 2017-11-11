Canada leads UCLA to historic offensive output in victory (Nov 10, 2017)

LOS ANGELES (AP) Jordin Canada helped UCLA put up a record number of points.

The eighth-ranked Bruins’ senior guard had her second triple-double, but was more focused on the team’s defensive breakdowns.

”It’s great,” said Canada, who had 26 points, 11 steals and 10 assists in the 129-69 win over San Jose State on Friday night. ”It just shows the potential that we have. I know we made lots of mistakes tonight. They got off 35 3s. That’s something we need to focus on. It definitely shows the potential we have.”

The Bruins scored the most points in school history, bettering the previous mark of 125 set in 1971 (against Utah State) and 1976 (Oregon State). Freshman Kayla Owens made a 3-pointer to put UCLA over the 125-point mark. Last year, Baylor scored 140 points in a 140-32 victory over Winthrop on Dec. 15.

Owens, in her debut as a Bruin, had a big basket and wasn’t even aware of the significance at the time.

”I didn’t know until Coach told me, but I was really excited to be part of a great team that was able to have that record,” Owens said. ”As Jordin said, we have so much potential it’s exciting.”

Kennedy Burke said the mood on the bench was hyped in the fourth quarter. Owens said she didn’t even realize UCLA had hit the century mark.

”Whenever you break a record that was set in 1976, you’ve got to be respectful. Think about the amazing players who have played here,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. ”To be able to break that record, I’m very proud. The reason I’m proud is because of all the great people who laid the groundwork for us, who sacrificed, Denise Curry, Maylana Martin, Ann Meyers. Noelle Quinn was here. To be able to break a record that so many people built a foundation for, that’s pretty special.”

Canada was an all-Pac 12 point guard, the conference’s defensive player of the year and an honorable mention AP All-American last season. She and Ann Meyers Drysdale are the only two Bruins with two triple-doubles in their career.

Monique Billings added 19 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Michaela Onyenwere, playing in her first game, added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

With the win, UCLA extended its homecourt win streak at Pauley Pavilion to 30 consecutive games, a span that now spreads over parts of three seasons. The streak is second only to UConn.

Myzhanique Ladd scored all of her team-high 11 points in the first half and Megan Anderson also had 11 for San Jose State. The Spartans are virtually a new team with seven freshmen, so this was a stiff test.

San Jose State coach Jamie Craighead declined to comment through a school spokesperson.

UCLA led 69-38 at halftime, meaning the potential for a record-breaking night was well in the works. The 69 points were the second-most for a half in school history, three shy of the 72 UCLA scored against Arizona on Jan. 18, 1990.

ALWAYS WORK TO BE DONE

Most basketball coaches are always seeking perfection, and even after this offensive gem, Close wasn’t entirely pleased.

”Obviously a lot to be excited about and a lot of great people who made plays, but I don’t think were close,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. ”I don’t think we’re playing with the consistency on the defensive end we’re going to grow into. I love the team spirit. I love the selflessness of this group. You watch the bench and people come in and give us sparks off the bench. I think that’s happening at a top-10 level. Our consistency and our focus on the defensive level we need a lot of work. Good news, bad news. The good news is I think we can be really good down the road. But we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

HONORING FIRST RESPONDERS

UCLA honored first responders on Friday and several members of the LAPD were part of the UCLA pregame huddle jumping around with the team just before tipoff.

BIG PICTURE

San Jose State and its seven freshmen already faced perhaps the biggest test of the season in its opener at UCLA so things should improve from there. UCLA flashed its depth in getting its season started the right way with a dominant victory, wth production from starters to the bench.

UP NEXT

San Jose State will play its first home game of the season Nov. 17 against Cal State Bakersfield.

UCLA plays Presbyterian College on Sunday before back-to-back big matchups against Baylor and UConn at home.