Brown lifts No. 16 Duke women over No. 18 Oregon St 72-65 (Nov 25, 2017)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Lexie Brown scored Duke’s last 10 points of the game, finishing with 19, as the No. 16 Blue Devils held off No. 18 Oregon State 72-65 on Saturday.

The Beavers used an 8-0 run to close within one with 5:49 to play and was down by three when Brown took over. She had back-to-back steals and layups, converting the first into a 3-point play, to make it 67-59.

Katie McWilliams cut three points off that at the 1:49 mark but Brown made five of six from the foul line in the last 48 seconds.

Rebecca Greenwell hit four 3s and scored 17 points with nine rebounds for the Blue Devils (4-1). Leaonna Odom added 16 on 8-of-11 shooting.

Marie Gulich made 6 of 9 shots for 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Beavers (3-2). Mikayla Pivec and Kat Tudor added 13 apiece.

Before missing its four 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils were 9 of 15 from distance. Duke turned 18 turnovers into 24 points. The Beavers had a 34-28 rebound advantage.