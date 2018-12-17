AP Sources: Brian Agler to be next coach of Dallas Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brian Agler is the new coach of the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.

The team announced the hire on Tuesday. Agler resigned as the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks last month, saying he was ready for a new challenge.

He’s the all-time winningest coach in U.S. women’s professional basketball with 315 regular-season victories. He’s the first coach in league history to win titles with two teams: Agler guided the Seattle Storm to the 2010 WNBA championship and Los Angeles to the 2016 title.

The 60-year-old coach had an 85-51 career mark with the Sparks, including 19-15 in the regular season before they lost in the second round of the playoffs this year.

He takes over a franchise in Dallas that has question marks — MVP runner-up Liz Cambage of Australia is undecided about returning and star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith announced in October she’s pregnant.