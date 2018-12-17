AP Sources: Brian Agler to be next coach of Dallas Wings

<p> FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Sparks head coach Brian Agler walks the sidelines during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, in Seattle. Agler wasn't out of work for long. Agler will be the next coach of the Dallas Wings, according to two people familiar with the hire. The people spoke on condition of anonymity on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, because no official announcement has been made. He resigned as the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks last month, saying he was ready for a new challenge. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) </p>

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brian Agler is the new coach of the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.

The team announced the hire on Tuesday. Agler resigned as the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks last month, saying he was ready for a new challenge.

He’s the all-time winningest coach in U.S. women’s professional basketball with 315 regular-season victories. He’s the first coach in league history to win titles with two teams: Agler guided the Seattle Storm to the 2010 WNBA championship and Los Angeles to the 2016 title.

The 60-year-old coach had an 85-51 career mark with the Sparks, including 19-15 in the regular season before they lost in the second round of the playoffs this year.

He takes over a franchise in Dallas that has question marks — MVP runner-up Liz Cambage of Australia is undecided about returning and star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith announced in October she’s pregnant.