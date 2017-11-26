1/8No. 10 Oklahoma beats Oregon in PK80 Invitational (Nov 25, 2017)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Where Oregon’s shooters saw a rain barrel, Oklahoma’s found a tea cup.

That’s why the Ducks’ 3-pointers went splash and the Sooners’ often gave off a clank.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 28 points and Ruthy Hebard had 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 10 Oregon to a 92-74 victory over Oklahoma at the PK80 Invitational on Saturday.

Ionescu had 18 points in the second half and finished one off her career high for the Ducks (5-1) to go with seven rebounds, six assists and no turnovers. Maite Cazorla added 11 points.

Oregon had a 25-18 edge in bench points as Satou Sabally had 13 and Justine Hall 10.

Vionise Pierre-Louis led the Sooners (3-2) with 32 points and 13 rebounds, but Oklahoma was hampered by a 1-for-21 effort from 3-point range. Maddie Manning added 17 points and Ana Llanusa 12.

”That’s a big part of their game,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. ”They make nine a game and they penetrate and kick out, and quite honestly in the first half they had some pretty good looks and they just weren’t making them.

”It was just one of those nights for them.”

Both teams came into the game shooting 40 percent beyond the arc, but the Ducks finished 10 of 23 (43.5 percent) for their second-best game from long range this season.

”Obviously, we don’t go 1 of 21 from 3 very often, thank goodness,” Oklahoma coach Sherri Coale said. ”I thought we had good looks.

”Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in the basket. . You can control the quality of the shots you get and you can control your effort, but you can’t control whether or not the ball goes in. That won’t happen very often again, if ever.”

Each team grabbed 41 rebounds, with the Sooners holding a 21-13 edge on the offensive glass behind Pierre-Louis’ seven.

The Ducks opened a 48-34 halftime lead thanks in part to Hall’s three 3-pointers. Oregon was 7 of 14 beyond the arc in the first half while Oklahoma missed all 12 of its attempts.

”I thought by and large we did a pretty good job defensively,” Graves said. ”You take the fouls out and we guarded them well.”

Oklahoma went 25 of 34 at the free throw line, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the hot-shooting Ducks, who finished 38 of 72 (52.8 percent) to the Sooners’ 24 of 69 (34.8 percent).

”They shot it really well and attacked our defense,” Coale said. ”They were just too much for our defense to handle.”

Pierre-Louis made half of Oklahoma’s field goals as the rest of the Sooners shot just 12 of 48 (25 percent).

BIG PICTURE

Oregon topped 81 points for the fifth time in six games as sophomores Hebard and Ionescu continue their torrid start to the season. The Ducks came in second in the nation in assists (110) and had 20 more against the Sooners.

Oklahoma came in scoring 92.2 points per game and finished with a season-low 74. Senior Gabbi Ortiz was held to less than half her season average (15.8) with seven points after going 1-for-9 from 3-point range.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Bumping up one spot would give No. 10 Oregon its highest ranking since the Ducks were ninth four times during the 1981-82 season.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Oklahoma’s 1-for-21 shooting on 3-pointers was its worst since it went 0-for-17 less than two seasons ago at West Virginia.

ROLE PLAYER

Oregon’s Sabally, a 6-foot-4 freshman from Germany, scored in double figures for the fifth time in six games and is third on the team at 10.8 points per game. She also, however, had five of the Ducks’ 16 turnovers and leads the team in that category.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Finishes a three-game holiday road trip at Arkansas-Little Rock on Tuesday night.

Oregon: Plays the middle game of a five-game home stand against Hampton on Tuesday night.