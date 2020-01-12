Woolfolk, Ekohomu lead No. 11 Florida State women past Heels

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points, Nicki Ekhomu added 20 and No. 11 Florida State defeated North Carolina 78-64 on Sunday.

The Seminoles had a 14-1 run in the second quarter and led 40-33 at the half. The Tar Heels tied the game midway through the third quarter, but FSU closed with a 14-3 run, seven by Ekhomu, to take a 56-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

Florida State used a 9-0 run to push the lead to 17 early in the fourth quarter, but North Carolina answered with a 10-0 to cut the deficit to 65-58 at the midway point.

The Tar Heels, who handed No. 9 North Carolina State its first loss on Thursday, got as close as six but missed their next six shots. Ekomu scored seven straight points to push the lead back to 14.

Florida State shot 57% for the game and made 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Koenen hit a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Tar Heels (12-4, 3-2), who shot just 35% in the second half. Koenen topped 1,000 career points.

