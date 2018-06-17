WNBA Capsules

PHOENIX (AP) Diana Taurasi had 19 points, DeWanna Bonner added 15 and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 89-72 on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to seven games.

The Mercury (9-3) have the longest active streak in the WNBA and matched the 1998 and 2014 teams for the best start in franchise history. Sancho Lyttle added 14 points for Phoenix, Brittney Griner had 12, Camille Little 11.

Morgan Tuck led the Sun (7-4) with 20 points, and Brionna Jones had a career-high 17.

FEVER 96, DREAM 64

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Victoria Vivians scored a career-best 21 points to help Indiana beat Atlanta for its first victory of the season.

The Fever (1-10) trailed 38-35 at halftime before outscoring the Dream 36-16 advantage in the third quarter. Indiana opened the fourth quarter with a 15-6 run to lead 86-60.

Indiana’s 10-game losing streak matched a franchise worst. The Fever’s last regular-season win came on Aug. 6 and was followed by eight straight losses to end the 2017 season.

Angel McCoughtry led the Dream (6-5) with 19 points and eight rebounds.

LYNX 85, LIBERTY 71

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Sylvia Fowles scored 25 points, hitting 10 of 13 shots, in Minnesota’s victory over New York.

Maya Moore added 20 points, and Cecilia Zandalasini had 13 for the defending campion Lynx (4-6). Tina Charles had 12 points for the Liberty (3-6).