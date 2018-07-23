WNBA Capsules

ATLANTA (AP) Elizabeth Williams scored a season-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help the Atlanta Dream win their franchise-record seventh straight game with an 87-74 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

Seattle’s Sue Bird, already the all-time WNBA assists leader, played her 500th career game, passing DeLisha Milton-Jones (499) for the WNBA record for games played.

Angel McCoughtry and Tiffany Hayes added 16 points each for Atlanta, which took the season series 2-1 with the win over Seattle.

The Dream (15-9) scored the last five points of the second quarter and led 50-34 after Hayes’ 3-pointer to open the third. The Storm (18-7) closed within 52-45 in the middle of the third but got no closer.

Breanna Stewart had 31 points and eight rebounds for Seattle, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Bird added 12 points with four 3-pointers and Jewell Loyd scored 11.

SPARKS 93, SKY 76

CHICAGO (AP) – Candace Parker had 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to help the Sparks beat the Sky.

Odyssey Sims and Essence Carson added 16 points each for the Sparks (15-10). It was Parker’s eighth double-double of the season.

Los Angeles pulled away with a 9-0 run early in the third quarter to lead 49-40 and extended the advantage to 79-62 with 6:48 left in the fourth. The Sky (8-17) went on a 9-1 run to cut the deficit to 80-71, but the Sparks responded with six straight points and led by double digits from there.

Stefanie Dolson had 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 15 points and 10 assists for Chicago.

Sims left the game with 1:05 left in the fourth quarter due to a leg injury and the Sparks were also missing Nneka Ogwumike for the second straight game with an undisclosed illness.

SUN 92, WINGS 75

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Shekinna Stricklen scored a season-high 24 points and tied a WNBA record with eight 3-pointers to help the Sun beat the Wings.

Stricklen finished 8 of 11 from 3-point range and matched the mark set by Diana Taurasi, who has made eight 3-pointers three times, and Riquna Williams, who has done it once.

Courtney Williams and Jonquel Jones added 15 points each for the Sun (13-12).

The Wings (14-11) closed a 16-point deficit to 78-71, but Jasmine Thomas’ pull up jumper with 3:19 left in the game stopped the Dallas rally and sparked a 14-2 run in which Connecticut pulled away for good.

Thomas had 11 points and Chiney Ogwumike added 10 for the Sun. Ogwumike was ejected for arguing a call with 5:53 left in the fourth quarter after she fouled out.

Liz Cambage had 25 points and 10 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season. Glory Johnson and Kayla Thornton had 11 points each.

ACES 88, FEVER 74

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A’ja Wilson had 16 of her 24 points in the second half and the Aces beat the Fever.

Kayla McBride added 16 points, including both of her 3-point attempts. Carolyn Swords had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kelsey Plum also scored 12 for the Aces (12-13), who have won six of their last seven.

Las Vegas began the fourth quarter on a 15-5 run to build its largest lead of the game at 82-62. The Aces took the lead for good at 38-37, shortly before the end of the first half, and pulled away in the third quarter to lead 67-57 at the end of the period.

Natalie Achonwa had 21 points and Candice Dupree scored 13 for the Fever (3-22).