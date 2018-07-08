WNBA Capsules

LOS ANGELES (AP) Kristi Toliver scored 18 points to help the Washington Mystics beat the Los Angeles Sparks 83-74 on Saturday for coach Mike Thibault’s 300th career regular-season win.

Thibault is the first WNBA coach to reach that milestone. Sparks coach Brian Agler is second all-time with 264.

LaToya Sanders added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins scored 11 points apiece for the Mystics (12-6). Washington has won six of its last seven.

Toliver, who hit all of her 13 free-throw attempts, made two foul shots to spark an 8-2 spurt that gave the Mystics a 74-66 lead with two minutes left after a jumper by Natasha Cloud. Chelsea Gray hit a 3-pointer to pull the Sparks within five with 1:18 remaining, but Washington made nine of 10 free throws from there to seal it.

Gray led Los Angeles (12-8) with 23 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. The Sparks have lost five of their last six.

SKY 77, LYNX 63

CHICAGO (AP) – Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help the Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx.

Allie Quigley added 15 points and four steals for Chicago (7-12), which snapped a three-game skid.

Quigley and Cheyenne Parker made back-to-back layups and Vandersloot hit a 3-pointer to make it 49-42 with six minutes left in the third quarter and the Sky led the rest of the way. Maya Moore’s layup early in the fourth quarter trimmed Minnesota’s deficit to 68-61, but scored nine of the final 11 points to pull away.

Moore led the Lynx (11-8) with 16 points and Seimone Augustus scored 11. Minnesota, which came in leading the WNBA in 3-point field goal percentage (36.8), shot just 5 of 18 from behind the arc.

Chicago shot 9 of 17 from 3-point range.

ACES 94, SUN 90

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A’ja Wilson scored 34 points, including a late three-point play, and grabbed 14 rebounds to help the Aces rally from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Kayla McBride added 27 points, including three 3-pointers, and Kelsey Plum had nine points and a season-high 10 assists for Las Vegas (8-12). The Aces matched last season’s win total when they were based in San Antonio, and tied for their most victories since 2014.

Morgan Tuck hit a career-best four 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 20 points for Connecticut (10-9).