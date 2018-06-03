WNBA Capsules

DALLAS (AP) Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 27 points and Liz Cambage added 25 to help Dallas hold off Seattle 94-90 on Saturday night.

The Wings rebounded from a tough loss to New York to end a three-game road trip by cooling off the Storm, winners of their last five straight.

Cambage built on a 28-point, 16-board outing against the Liberty by grabbing seven boards and hitting 10 of 15 from the free throw line.

The Wings (2-2) held the Storm’s Jewell Loyd to just 16 points, ending her string of scoring 20 or more points at five consecutive games. She was just 5 of 17 from the field, including 1-for-8 from behind the 3-point line.

Loyd’s two free throws with 3:22 left got Seattle within 81-80, after the Storm (5-2) trailed by 17 at the half. Cambage then scored the next seven points, including going 5-for-5 from the foul line to give the Wings a cushion.

Seattle wouldn’t go away though, getting with 92-90 with 2.2 seconds left after Stewart banked in a runner. Diggins-Smith sealed the win with two free throws.

LIBERTY 87, FEVER 81, OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Kia Nurse scored a career-high 34 points and Tina Charles added 23 and grabbed 10 rebounds and New York held off a late Indiana rally.

Charles gave the Liberty the lead for good at 81-79 with 34.5 seconds left.

At the end of regulation, Kelsey Mitchell scored with 12.6 seconds to go to put Indiana up 71-69 before Charles made a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to force overtime. New York (2-2) built its largest lead at 53-33 on Charles’ 3-point play with 6:45 left in the third quarter. Indiana closed to 58-52 with 19-3 run to end the quarter.

Nurse scored 11 points during a 16-0 run for a 35-19 lead with 5:12 remaining before halftime.

Kiah Stokes grabbed 12 rebounds for the Liberty and Nurse – who made 15 of 16 free throws – collected nine boards.

Mitchell led the Fever (0-6) with 26 points.