DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The women’s basketball game scheduled for Sunday between No. 22 South Carolina and Duke is off due to wintry weather in the forecast.

The schools say they will try to reschedule the game this season.

The Blue Devils were set to host the Gamecocks in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 2 p.m. Sunday, but plans changed Saturday because of the possibility of several inches of snow coming to the region this weekend.