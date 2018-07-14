Williams leads Sun past Mercury 91-87

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Courtney Williams scored 25 points and tied her career high with 10 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun hold on for a 91-87 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night.

Chiney Ogwumike fouled out with 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting and Alyssa Thomas added 11 points, a career-best 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals for Connecticut (11-10). The Sun snapped a three-game skid.

The Mercury’s Angel Robinson made a layup to tie it at 85 with 2 1/2 minutes to play, but Williams converted a driving layup and then made a pull-up jumper from the top of the key to give the Sun a four-point lead with 45.6 seconds remaining.

Brittney Griner answered with a layup six seconds later but neither team scored again until Williams hit two free throws with 0.6 seconds to play.

Diana Taurasi hit five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Phoenix (14-8).

ACES 85, LYNX 77

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Kayla McBride had 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the Aces’ fourth straight win.

Tamera Young added 13 points and rookie A’ja Wilson finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Kelsey Plum and Carolyn Swords had 11 points apiece for Las Vegas (10-12).

The Aces took control late in the first half with a 10-1 run, capped by a Wilson jumper. Maya Moore hit a 3-pointer and then a step-back jumper to get the Lynx (12-9) within four with 2 1/2 minutes to play, but the rally fizzled from there.

Lindsay Whalen had a season-high 22 points for Minnesota.

MYSTICS 88, SKY 72

WASHINGTON (AP) – Elena Delle Donne and rookie Ariel Atkins scored 25 points apiece to help Washington to the win.

It was a season high for Atkins, who hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and grabbed a career-best seven rebounds. Kristi Toliver scored 13 points and LaToya Sanders added 10 and eight boards for the Mystics (13-8).

Delle Donne converted a three-point play that gave Washington the lead for good and sparked a 12-0 run that made it 37-27 in the first half. Chicago’s Stephanie Dolson made a layup to open the third quarter and trim the deficit to 10 points but Toliver answered with a 3-pointer, Delle Donne hit a jumper, Sanders converted a three-point play and Atkins hit a 3-pointer to make it 56-35 and the Mystics cruised from there.

Allie Quigley scored 17 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 11 points and nine assists for the Sky (7-14), who have lost five of their last six games.

DREAM 98, FEVER 74

ATLANTA (AP) – Tiffany Hayes had 16 points, and the balanced Dream earned their third consecutive victory.

Atlanta (11-9) had seven players score in double figures. Elizabeth Williams and Brittney Sykes scored 14 points apiece. Angel McCoughtry, Jessica Breland, Alex Bentley and Damiris Dantas each had 10.

Erica Wheeler’s 3-pointer gave Indiana a 20-10 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter. But the Fever missed 10 of their next 12 field-goal attempts as the Dream went on a 36-6 run capped by Jessica Breland’s jumper with a minute left in the first half.

Tiffany Mitchell led the Fever (2-19) with 17 points and Wheeler finished with 15.