USC beats UCLA 70-68 in 2OT, ends Bruins’ unbeaten run

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aliyah Jeune scored 27 points, Alissa Pili added 19 and Southern California beat No. 7 UCLA 70-68 in double overtime on Friday night, ending the Bruins‘ run as the nation’s only remaining unbeaten team.

The Bruins (16-1, 5-1 Pac-12) had a 64-59 lead with 3:17 remaining in the second OT before the Trojans (9-8, 1-5) rallied, going on a 10-2 run to close the game. Pili’s three-point play with 27 seconds remaining put USC in the lead for good.

UCLA had a chance to tie, but Chantal Horvat missed a layup with 2 seconds left. Natalie Chou forced double overtime with a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer.

Jeune and Alissa Pili also had double-doubles. Pili had 17 rebounds, and Jeune added 13.

Japreece Dean scored 24 points and Charisma Osborne had 20 for UCLA, which was missing star forward Michaela Onyenwere, who was sidelined with a sprained ankle.

NO. 8 OREGON STATE 81, CALIFORNIA 44

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Destiny Slocum had 15 points and 11 assists and Oregon State rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat California.

Patricia Morris gave Oregon State (16-1, 4-1 Pac-12) a lift off the bench with a career-high 13 points.

Oregon State was playing for the first time since losing 55-47 to Arizona State on Sunday in Tempe.

Jaelyn Brown had a game-high 23 points for the Bears (8-8, 0-5), who have lost five games in a row.

NO. 14 DEPAUL 91, XAVIER 68

CINCINNATI (AP) — Chante Stonewall scored 22 points, Lexi Held added 19 and DePaul eased past Xavier.

The Blue Demons (16-2, 6-0 Big East) built a 47-33 advantage by halftime and maintained a double-digit lead through the second half.

Deja Church had 16 points and Sonya Morris scored 11 for DePaul, which won its seventh straight.

A’riana Gray led the Musketeers (2-15, 1-5) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Aaliyah Dunham added 15 points, and Lauren Wasylson and Carrie Gross scored 12 points each.

DePaul scored 25 points off Xavier’s 24 turnovers.

NO. 18 ARIZONA STATE 67, WASHINGTON 50

SEATTLE (AP) — Ja’Tavia Tapley had 15 points, 10 players figured in the scoring and Arizona State rolled past Washington.

Jamie Ruden added 10 points for the Sun Devils (14-4, 4-2 Pac-12), who won their fourth straight game.

Washington (10-6, 2-3) leads the Pac-12 in forced turnovers and steals per game. Arizona State’s opportunistic defense forced 18 turnovers and scored 20 points off the miscues.

Amber Melgoza led Washington with 13 points and four assists. Mai-Loni Henson had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Haley Van Dyke scored 10 points,

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 70, NO. 19 MISSOURI STATE 68

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Gabby Walker took a bounce pass at the baseline and scored a left-handed layup as the clock was winding down, leading Southern Illinois past Missouri State.

Southern Illinois had not beaten a Top 25 team since 1991. The loss ended Missouri State’s five-game win streak, and also ended the Bears’ school record 13-game Missouri Valley Conference road winning streak.

Kristen Nelson led the Salukis (10-6, 2-3) with 14 points and three steals, Brittney Patrick and Nicole Martin added 12 points each. Patrick also had five assists and eight rebounds. Patrick threaded the bounce pass to Walker for the winner.

Alexa Willard scored 27 points for Missouri State (14-3, 4-1) on 11-for-21 shooting but went 0 for 4 from beyond the 3-point line. The Bears shot 1 of 9 from long distance and committed 17 turnovers.

NO. 21 ARIZONA 74, WASHINGTON STATE 67

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 26 points and led Arizona to a win over Washington State.

Reese made all 11 of her free throws and the Wildcats (14-3, 3-3 Pac-12) made 21 of 22 from the foul line. Aari McDonald added 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Cougars (9-8, 2-3) shot 56% (28 of 50) from the field, but were 4 of 9 from the foul line.

Chanelle Molina had 19 points, Borislava Hristova scored 14 and Ula Motuga added 10 for Washington State.