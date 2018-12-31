Top 25 Capsules

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Stasha Carey scored 18 points, Ciani Cryor had 12 points and 11 assists, and the Rutgers used an exceptional rebounding performance to upset No. 4 Maryland 73-65 on Monday.

Charise Wilson and Noga Peleg Pelc added 10 points apiece for the Scarlet Knights (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten), with all of Peleg Pelc’s coming during the fourth quarter.

Cryor also had nine rebounds for Rutgers in a stunning performance on the glass. Against a Terrapins team that entered Monday ranked second in the nation in rebounding margin at plus-17, Rutgers led 19-8 on the offensive boards and 38-28 overall.

Taylor Mikesell scored 18 points and Kaila Charles added 15 for Maryland, which lost for the first time since the second round of last year’s NCAA Tournament. The defeat comes two days after the Terrapins (12-1, 1-1) trailed following three quarters at Penn State, only to close the game on a 21-4 run.

No. 8 BAYLOR 98, TEXAS-RIO GRANDE VALLEY 37

WACO, Texas (AP) — Lauren Cox scored 17 points to lead seven players in double figures for Baylor in a 98-37 win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley, the Lady Bears’ last tuneup before facing top-ranked Connecticut.

Baylor (9-1) hadn’t played since a 68-63 road loss Dec. 15 at No. 6 Stanford, but showed no ill effects from the time off as it shot 63 percent in the first quarter to race out to a 31-6 lead.

Queen Egbo had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Baylor, which got 13 points from Kalani Brown and 12 from NaLyssa Smith. Juicy Landrum, Chloe Jackson and Caitlin Bickle had 10 points each.

Quynne Huggins had 15 points for Texas-Rio Grande Valley (6-7).

MICHIGAN 76, No. 12 MINNESOTA 60

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hallie Thome and Amy Dilk scored 14 points apiece, Deja Church added 13 and Michigan handed Minnesota and first-year coach Lindsay Whalen their first loss of the season.

The Wolverines (10-4, 1-1 Big Ten) took control with a 14-0 run to end the second period and scoring the first four points of the third to open a 22-point lead. The Golden Gophers had not trailed by double figures in their first 12 games.

Minnesota (12-1, 1-1) had tied the second-best start in school history, dating to when Whalen was a junior on the 2002-03 team. Her senior year the Golden Gophers started 15-0.

No. 24 DEPAUL 88, PROVIDENCE 62

CHICAGO (AP) — Mart’E Grays scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds, Lexi Held added 18 points with four 3-pointers and DePaul led all the way to defeat Providence, rebounding from a three-point loss to Creighton in its Big East opener.

Tanita Allen added 12 points for DePaul (10-4, 1-1), which blew open the game with a 28-point third quarter. The Blue Demons, who dropped five places in the polls after Saturday’s upset, sank 14 3-pointers in the game, six of them coming in the third quarter.

Held kicked off the pivotal quarter with a 3 and, after Providence closed to 45-36, Kelly Campbell nailed a 3 that sparked a 17-0 run and Providence never recovered.

Mary Baskerville scored 17 on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds with two blocked shots in 14 minutes for Providence (8-6, 0-2).

No. 17 GONZAGA 79, PEPPERDINE 54

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Zykera Rice matched her career high of 23 points on 11-of-12 shooting and Gonzaga rolled to its ninth-straight win, defeating Pepperdine.

Rice had six rebounds and a career-high six assists for the Bulldogs (13-1, 2-0 West Coast Conference), who took control in the third period.

Rice, who scored the final basket of the half, had the first two in the third quarter as the run reached 11. Pepperdine sliced an 18-point deficit down to 13 when Jen Wirth and Laura Stockton combined for nine straight points. Wirth added a jumper and Chandler Smith had a free throw to close the quarter with the Bulldogs on top 62-39.

The Waves (7-5, 1-1) were 3-of-15 shooting in the third quarter with five turnovers while Gonzaga made 9 of 14 plus 6 of 9 from the foul line.

Yasmine Robinson-Bacote and Rose Pflug had 14 points apiece for Pepperdine.

No. 20 MARQUETTE 85, CREIGHTON 67

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack and Marquette didn’t miss all-time leading scorer Allazia Blockton in a win over Creighton.

Blockton, who had six points in the Golden Eagles’ last game to surpass Jerel McNeal as the school’s all-time leading scorer, didn’t play because of an ankle injury. She was injured after playing just eight minutes against Providence.

Selena Lott stepped into Blockton’s spot and scored 15 points, one of four starters to score 15 for Marquette (11-3, 2-0 Big East). Danielle King, Erika Davenport and Amani Wilborn also scored 15. King had eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. Davenport had seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Hiedeman had six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Creighton (7-6, 1-1), coming off an upset at then No. 19 DePaul, was led by Jayln Agnew with 17 points.