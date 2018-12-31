Top 25 Capsules

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points, Marina Mabrey added 19, and Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw earned her 900th career victory as the second-ranked Fighting Irish beat Lehigh 95-68 on Sunday.

McGraw, now 900-272 overall, is 812-231 in her 32nd season at Notre Dame, where she won NCAA titles in 2001 and last season. Her first coaching victory came at Lehigh, where the Pottsville, Pennsylvania, native and former Saint Joseph’s point guard was 88-41 in five seasons beginning in 1982-83. She is the ninth Division I women’s basketball coach to reach 900 victories.

Mary Clougherty scored 14 points, while Camryn Buhr and Emma Grothaus had 11 each and Gena Grundhoffer added 10 for Sue Troyan’s Mountain Hawks (8-3). Buhr played at Penn High School, 9 miles from the Notre Dame campus.

No. 8 MISSISSIPPI STATE 104, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 36

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Bre’Amber Scott scored 21 points, Anriel Howard added 16 and Mississippi State blew past Louisiana-Lafayette.

Teaira McCowan added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs (12-1). Jordan Danberry scored 12 points and Xaria Wiggins had 10.

Louisiana-Lafayette (2-9) was led by Skyler Goodwin, who scored nine points. The Ragin’ Cajuns shot just 23 percent from the field and made only one 3-pointer.

Mississippi State (12-1) opened the game on a 22-0 run over the first six minutes and built its lead to 50-16 by halftime.

No. 9 N.C. State 75, Davidson 45

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aislinn Konig scored 17 points and N.C. State rode a strong second-half defensive performance to a win over Davidson.

DD Rogers sparked the Wolfpack (13-0) with a pair of blocked shots in the third quarter, when N.C. State caused Davidson to miss 12 of 13 field goal attempts over a 9-minute stretch to turn a 30-27 deficit into a 19-point lead.

A pair of Kiara Leslie 3-pointers 64 seconds apart stretched the Wolfpack’s lead to 51-32 late in the third quarter. Leslie finished with 13 points.

No. 10 TENNESSEE 84, BELMONT 76

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Evina Westbrook scored 20 points to lead four Tennessee players in double figures as the Lady Vols held off Belmont.

Belmont (7-4), a perennial mid-major contender, gave the Lady Vols (11-1) all they could handle, rallying from an 18-point first-half deficit to take a brief lead in the fourth quarter.

But Tennessee managed to hit enough shots down the stretch to avoid the upset in the first meeting between the in-state programs since 1979.

Ellie Harmeyer finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Belmont, which outscored Tennessee 50-34 in the paint. Darby Maggard finished with 14 points, Maura Muensterman had 12 and Maddie Wright scored 10.

HARVARD 85, No. 14 CALIFORNIA 79

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Katie Benzan scored 19 points and Sydney Skinner made four free throws in the last 19.5 seconds as Harvard outscored California 8-1 in the final 45 seconds to pull out the win.

There were 12 ties and 12 lead changes but the Crimson led most of the way. It is the second time Harvard beat a ranked Pac-12 team on its home court — in 1998 the Crimson beat top-seeded Stanford in the NCAA Tournament as a 16-seed.

The Crimson (7-6) went 13 of 24 from 3-point range to shoot 53 percent and was 10 of 12 from the line. Benzan had 10 assists as Harvard, which led by 15 midway through the second quarter, had 24 helpers on 31 baskets.

The Golden Bears (9-2), coming off a home loss to top-ranked UConn, got 22 points from McKenzie Forbes.

ARIZONA 51, No. 17 ARIZONA STATE 39

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 24 points and Arizona never trailed in win over Arizona State in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Sam Thomas added 11 points for the Wildcats (11-1), who won their 10th in a row. Arizona had its first double-digit lead at 36-25 with 3:28 left in the third quarter and led by at least seven throughout the fourth quarter.

Kianna Ibis had 11 points to lead the Sun Devils (9-3), who had a seven-game winning streak snapped.

Arizona State shot 13 of 56 (23 percent) from the field, including 4 of 23 (17 percent) from 3-point range. Arizona also struggled from 3-point range on fewer attempts (1 of 8) and made 20 of 43 (47 percent) overall from the field.

The Sun Devils had 17 offensive rebounds but only two second-chance points.

No. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 84, No. 16 IOWA 70

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nia Clouden scored 27 points, Jenna Allen had 17 rebounds, both career highs, and Michigan State pulled away from Iowa in the second half for a win in the Big Ten Conference opener.

The one-two punch for the Spartans (11-1) offset a 30-point, 14-rebound outing for Megan Gustafson, who became the all-time leading scorer for the Hawkeyes (9-3). Gustafson surpassed former teammate Ally Disterhoft (2,102) and men’s great Roy Marble (2,116). Gustafson, the nation’s leading scorer (26.5 ppg) now has 2,124 points.

The turning point was the third quarter when Michigan State shot 50 percent and outscored Iowa, which shot 17 percent (2 of 12), 23-10 to take a 60-53 lead. Clouden, a freshman, had nine points in a 13-3 run to start the second half, converting two 3-point plays and hitting a 3-pointer.

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 90, No. 24 MIAMI 80

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Presley Hudson scored 23 points, making 7 of 8 free throws in the final 32.8 seconds, and Central Michigan upset Miami.

Reyna Frost scored 25 points with 10 rebounds, Micaela Kelly had 18 points and Maddy Watters 14 for the Chippewas (9-3), who never trailed after scoring the final seven points of the first quarter for a 26-21 lead.

Laura Cornelius made three free throws with 33.6 left to bring the Hurricanes (12-3) within 82-79, as close as they had been since Sarah Mortensen opened the fourth quarter with a 3 to make it a one-point game. At that point Watters and Frost hit back-to-back treys to give Central Michigan breathing room. Down the stretch, Hudson answered with free throws. Miami had turnovers after Hudson’s first two free throws and missed a shot before Hudson hit two more to make it 89-79.

The Chippewas, who were 12 of 16 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, matched their season high of 16 3-pointers on 30 attempts with Frost, Kelly and Watters each making four.

No. 25 SOUTH CAROLINA 66, FURMAN 53

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alexis Jennings scored 19 points, Destanni Henderson had 10 and the duo combined to score all of No. 25 South Carolina’s points in a closing 10-1 run for a 66-53 win over Furman.

The Paladins (7-6) scored seven-straight points, pulling within 56-52 when Celena Taborn scored with 2:45 to play. But Jennings made a free throw and then consecutive layups to push the lead to nine. Furman ended the skid with a free throw at the 1:01 mark but Henderson answered with a 3-pointer and wrapped it up with two free throws.

The Gamecocks (8-4) made their last five shots and forced Furman into three turnovers and two misses in the final 2:07.

Tyasha Harris had three assists to move into the top 10 on the South Carolina career list with 387.

Le’Jzae Davidson led Furman with 19 points and is now two shy of 1,000 for her career.