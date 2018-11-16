Top 25 Capsules

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman guard Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting to lead seven Baylor players in double figures as the fourth-ranked Lady Bears easily got past Southern University 94-49 on Thursday night even without All-America post player Kalani Brown.

The 6-foot-7 Brown sat out after rolling her ankle earlier this week, ending her streak of 113 consecutive games and 64 starts in a row. Coach Kim Mulkey had said Brown was available if needed, but the Lady Bears (4-0) overmatched Southern even without the post.

Baylor led throughout, and was already up 28-7 late in the first quarter after a 20-3 spurt when seven different players combined on the nine baskets in that span of less than five minutes.

Courtney Parsons had 11 points for Southern (2-2).

No. 6 MISSISSIPPI STATE 104, LAMAR 53

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Anriel Howard and Teaira McCowan both finished with double-doubles as Mississippi State overcame a slow start to roll past Lamar.

Howard had her most effective game since coming to Mississippi State (3-0) as a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, finishing with 24 points and 13 rebounds. McCowan didn’t play much in the second half but earned her double-double by the second quarter, finishing with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

The Cardinals (3-1) were led by Chastadie Barrs who had 16 points and four steals.

No. 7 STANFORD 96, SAN FRANCISCO 62

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiana Williams scored 11 of her 21 points in the third quarter and Stanford beat visiting San Francisco.

Alanna Smith scored nine of her 18 points in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter for the Cardinal (3-0), who improved to 15-4 against the Dons (1-1).

Williams did not play in the final period and Smith, who also had seven rebounds, came out after hitting three consecutive 3-pointers. Maya Dodson added 10 points.

Freshman Julia Nielacna scored 15 points and had six rebounds to lead the Dons. Veronica Preciado added 11 points and Shannon Powell had 10 points and seven rebounds in three quarters. Abby Rathbun also scored 10.

No. 10 SOUTH CAROLINA 69, CLEMSON 57

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored 15 points to lead South Carolina to a sloppy win over Clemson.

The Gamecocks (2-0) are still trying to adjust to a new style of play. They were dominant inside the past few years, but now are focusing more on faster guard play. It’s still a work in progress. South Carolina turned the ball over 27 times and shot just 36 percent.

South Carolina scored just 28 points in the second half — 16 of them in the final five minutes of the game — after leading 41-25 at the break. The team missed 10 of its first 11 shots of the second half and led just 44-41 before slowly pulling away. But they couldn’t feel comfortable until Bianca Jackson’s 3-pointer with 1:51 to go gave them a 62-49 lead.

Simone Westbrook led Clemson (2-1) with 14 points.

No. 11 TEXAS 96, MCNEESE 40

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Charli Collier scored 15 points and blocked a career-high five shots and Texas rolled to a victory over McNeese.

Collier had seven points as the Longhorns opened on a 30-12 first quarter and went on to build a 48-19 halftime advantage. Collier finished 7-of-14 shooting. Danni Williams was 4 of 6 from 3-point range and had 14 points for Texas (3-0). Sug Sutton had 10 points and five assists.

Joanne Allen-Taylor added 11 points off the bench for the Longhorns. Senior center Jatarie White, who has notched a double-double in each of her first two games, chipped in 10 points and two rebounds.

Maia Robinson, Callie Maddox, and Damilola Balogun scored eight points apiece for McNeese (0-3).

No. 17 N.C. State 74, VANDERBILT 54

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kiara Leslie scored 21 points and No. 17 North Carolina State used a big second quarter to pull away and beat Vanderbilt to remain undefeated.

Leslie was 7 of 11 from the field, made three 3-pointers and had a game-high five assists. Aislinn Konig hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for NC State (3-0).

Cierra Walker scored 17 points to lead Vanderbilt (1-3). Mariella Fasoula had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Chelsie Hall chipped in 14 points.

No. 21 SOUTH FLORIDA 88, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 39

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Laura Ferreira and Kitija Laksa scored 19 points apiece to help South Florida beat Bethune-Cookman.

Beatriz Jordao and Tamara Henshaw each had 10 points and eight rebounds for USF (3-0). Shae Leverett added nine points and a career-high 13 boards and the Bulls outrebounded Bethune-Cookman 60-32.

Laksa and Sydni Harvey hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 17-2 run that made it 40-18 before USF took a 20-point lead into the break. The Bulls then scored 25 of the first 28 second-half points, including 10 by Ferreira, to stretch their lead to 42 and Henshaw’s steal and layup made it 86-36 with 3:46 remaining.

Kiana Williams led Bethune-Cookman (2-1) with 16 points.

No. 24 MIAMI 63, No. 19 MARQUETTE 55

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Beatrice Mompremier set career highs with 24 points and 21 rebounds to help Miami beat Marquette.

The Golden Eagles closed the deficit to 56-55 with 4:55 left. Both teams then went scoreless for over four minutes and the Hurricanes pulled away in the final minute with seven straight points.

Miami (4-0) built a 49-33 lead on Taylor Mason’s 3-point play with 5:10 left in the third quarter. Marquette (3-1) answered with nine straight points to get within single digits and used a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to get within one.

Emese Hof added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Laura Cornelius scored 10 for the Hurricanes.

Erika Davenport scored 15 and Danielle King added 10 for the Eagles.