Top 25 Capsules

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown had 19 points with 12 rebounds and top-ranked Baylor beat No. 18 Texas 64-35 on Monday night in the first home game for the Lady Bears since clinching another Big 12 championship outright.

Baylor (26-1, 16-0 Big 12) won its 18th consecutive game overall, the nation’s longest active winning streak. The Lady Bears have won 39 consecutive Big 12 regular-season games, and 36 home games in a row overall since a loss to Texas two years ago.

Brown made two baskets in the game’s first minute to put the Lady Bears ahead to stay against Texas (21-7, 11-5), the team closest to them in the conference standings. It was the 36th career double-double for the 6-foot-7 senior center.

Lauren Cox added 13 points with nine rebounds for Baylor. Chloe Jackson scored 12 and Juicy Landrum had 11.

Joyner Holmes led Texas, which shot only 20 percent (13 of 64) from the field, with nine points while playing only 16 minutes because of foul trouble.

No. 4 NOTRE DAME 98, No. 17 SYRACUSE 68

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale had 24 points as all five starters scored in double figures and Notre Dame overpowered Syracuse.

Brianna Turner had 22 points, while Jessica Shepard and Marina Mabrey had 17 apiece for the Irish (26-3, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). The win was the eighth for the Irish over a ranked opponent this season.

Tiana Mangakahia led the Orange (20-7, 9-5) with 17 points — all in the second half. Miranda Drummond had 14, and Digna Strautmane and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi each had 10. The Orange are 3-6 now this season against nationally ranked teams, three of the losses coming at home.

Notre Dame dominated on both ends of the court. The Irish outscored Syracuse 60-40 in the paint, scored 16 fast-break baskets, forced 16 turnovers and out-rebounded Syracuse 46-34.

No. 8 MARYLAND 58, PURDUE 55

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help Maryland rally for a victory over Purdue.

Stephanie Jones added 16 points, including three big free throws late, and Taylor Mikesell had 10 points for the Terrapins (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten), who clinched at least a share of the regular season Big Ten title. Shakira Austin delivered a team-high 14 rebounds for Maryland.

Freshman Kayana Traylor scored a season high with 18 points to lead Purdue (17-13, 8-9). Ae’Rianna Harris contributed 14 points and Dominique Oden 12 points.

Trailing 54-49, Karissa McLaughlin missed a layup with 22 seconds left. Blair Watson hit one of two free throws with 21.4 seconds left. Oden was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit all three free throw to narrow the deficit to 55-52 with 19.7 seconds to go.

No. 12 IOWA 74, NEBRASKA 58

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Megan Gustafson scored 29 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds to lead Iowa to a win over Nebraska.

Gustafson now has scored 20 or more in 25 of Iowa’s 28 contests. The 6-foot-3 senior center finished shooting 13 of 19 from the field. Her 70.4 percent shooting percentage leads the nation.

Iowa (22-6, 13-4 Big Ten) led 35-26 at intermission before the Cornhuskers emerged from the break with a 17-8 run to knot it at 43-all on Maddie Simon’s layup with 2:30 left in the third. The Hawkeyes countered with a 19-9 run and led by double digits the rest of the way after Hanna Stewart’s jumper with 5:39 remaining. Stewart finished with 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

Sam Haiby led Nebraska (13-15, 8-9) with 12 points and Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek each scored 10.

No. 19 TEXAS A&M 80, FLORIDA 62

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 24 points and No. 19 Texas A&M beat Florida as the Aggies won for the 10th time in their last 12 games.

Wells made a jump shot and a 3-pointer and Chennedy Carter followed with a pair of layups and Texas A&M led 17-6 before half the opening quarter had expired. The Aggies (21-6, 10-4 SEC) led 20-9 after one and stretched the margin with a 16-5 run and led by 22-points with 67 seconds to go before intermission.

Florida (7-20, 2-12) got hot after the break shooting 11 of 16 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and scored 28 points in the third. But the Aggies didn’t relent and shot 9 of 16 in the quarter for a 59-45 lead after three.

Carter and Ciera Johnson each scored 21 points and Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Funda Nakkasoglu led the Gators with 22 points and Danielle Rainey added 17.