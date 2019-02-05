Top 25 Capsules

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Moon Ursin scored 20 points and top-ranked Baylor held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by No. 14 Texas to get a tough 74-68 win Monday night and put a huge gap between the Lady Bears and the rest of the league in their chase for a ninth consecutive Big 12 championship.

Baylor was in control and leading 61-42 to start the fourth quarter before the Longhorns stormed back with a 20-6 run that cut the lead to five. Danni Williams made two 3-pointers and a layup off a mid-court steal in an eight-point burst.

The Lady Bears finally put the game away with Chloe Jackson’s two free throws with 8 seconds left.

Kalani Brown scored 13 of her 15 in the second half for Baylor (20-1, 10-0 Big 12).

Sug Sutton and Williams each scored 19 for Texas (18-5, 8-3).

No. 10 MARYLAND 80, ILLINOIS 66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Shakira Austin scored 17 points to help Maryland beat Illinois.

Taylor Mikesell added 14 points for Maryland (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten), which moved into a tie with Rutgers for the top spot in the conference. The two teams will play on Sunday at Rutgers..

Brandi Beasley scored 17 points for Illinois (9-13, 1-10). Sarah Shewan and Alex Wittinger added 16 and 15 points respectively for the Illini.

Illinois stayed in the game until the final period. Maryland went cold in the third quarter, shooting 5 of 18 from the field.