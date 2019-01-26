Top 25 Capsules

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Satou Sabally scored a career-high 33 points, including eight 3-pointers, as No. 5 Oregon beat Washington State 79-64 on Friday night for its 11th consecutive victory.

Ruthy Hebard added 20 points and Sabrina Ionescu 14 for Oregon (18-1, 7-0 Pac-12), which is enjoying the best Pac-12 start in its history.

Borislava Hristova scored 29 points for Washington State (7-12, 2-6), which led at halftime. Chanelle Molina added 18 points and Alexys Swedlund scored 14.

No. 6 STANFORD 80, COLORADO 69

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Alanna Smith scored 26 points and Stanford rallied to beat Colorado.

Stanford (17-1, 7-0 Pac-12) shot just 26 percent in the first half and trailed by eight at the half.

The Cardinal offense got going after the break as they hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter en route to a 32-point period.

Alexis Robinson scored 25 points to lead Colorado (10-8, 0-7), which only had eight players available because of injuries and couldn’t recover. Robinson hit five 3s.

No. 9 OREGON STATE 86, WASHINGTON 39

SEATTLE (AP) — Destiny Slocum scored 17 of her 28 points in the second quarter, Aleah Goodman made four of Oregon State’s six 3-pointers in the first quarter, and the ninth-ranked Beavers rebounded from their first loss in conference play with a win over Washington.

The Beavers (16-3, 6-1 Pac-12) didn’t let last Sunday’s double overtime loss at home to Arizona State linger, matching a season-high with 30 first-quarter points and leading by as many as 22 in the opening 10 minutes. Goodman was the spark to Oregon State’s big start, hitting all four of her attempts from deep, including a desperation heave under pressure as the first quarter clock expired.

Amber Melgoza led Washington (8-12, 1-7) with 20 points.

No. 10 MARQUETTE 90, XAVIER 44

CINCINNATI (AP) — Allazia Blockton became the first Marquette player, men or women, to score 2,000 career points and the Golden Eagles beat Xavier.

Blockton, the reigning Big East Player of the Year, missed five games with an ankle injury before returning Sunday against St. John’s. Even without their star, the Golden Eagles were able to keep winning and moved up to 10th in the poll — their highest ranking ever.

Erika Davenport led Marquette with 18 points and 19 rebounds.

Marquette (17-3, 8-0) jumped out to a commanding first quarter lead before Xavier (10-9, 1-7) got untracked.

Aaliyah Dunham scored 16 points to lead Xavier.

UCLA 61, No. 16 ARIZONA STATE 59

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Japreece Dean made a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left to lift UCLA past Arizona State.

Lauryn Miller scored 17 points for the Bruins (10-9, 3-4 Pac-12). Dean finished with 14 points. Michaela Onyenwere had 11 and Lajahna Drummer added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Courtney Ekmark led the Sun Devils (13-6, 4-4) with 14 points. Reili Richardson’s layup gave them a 59-58 lead with 36 seconds left. She finished with 12 points.

Arizona State led 31-26 at halftime, but the Bruins scored nine of the first 11 points in the second to take a 35-33 lead. The Sun Devils were outrebounded 40-37 and made just six of 11 free throws.

No. 21 UTAH 87, CALIFORNIA 74

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Megan Huff scored 18 of her 24 points in the second half and Utah celebrated its first appearance in The AP Top 25 in nearly 11 years with a victory over California.

Kiana Moore added 18 points, Dre’una Edwards 15 and Dru Gylten 11 for the Utes (17-1, 6-1 Pac-12), who won their fifth straight. The Utes, who shot 53 percent, made their Top 25 season debut this week, the first time in the rankings since 2008 when they finished No. 18 in the final poll. Utah is off to its best start in program history.

Huff, the Utes’ leading scorer at nearly 20 points a game, scored the first 10 points of the second half.

Kristine Anigwe scored 24 points, 12 from the free-throw line, with 15 rebounds for the Golden Bears (12-6, 3-4).