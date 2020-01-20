Third-ranked Stanford edges No. 8 Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Kiana Williams scored 17 points and Lexie Hull added 14, to help No. 3 Stanford beat eighth-ranked Oregon State 61-58 on Sunday.

Hull also had nine rebounds for the Cardinal (16-2, 5-1), who rebounded from their first conference loss on Thursday to Oregon. It was Stanford’s fourth straight victory over the Beavers.

Destiny Slocum had a season-high 26 points for Oregon State (16-2, 4-2), which led by as many as 11 points in the first half before Stanford closed the gap to 36-34 at the half.

It was a back and forth game and both teams went scoreless down the stretch, but after Lexie Hull missed a layup Mikayla Pivec got the defensive rebound. Slocum missed a layup with 16 seconds left and Williams made free throws, and the Beavers couldn’t catch up.

No. 4 UCONN 92, TULSA 34

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 24 points and No. 4 UConn routed Tulsa 92-34 on Sunday to extend its American Athletic Conference winning streak to 127 games.

Freshman Anna Makurat added a season-high 21 points and Crystal Dangerfield scored 16 for the Huskies (16-1, 7-0), who have won all 109 regular-season conference games and all six AAC tournaments since leaving the Big East for the American.

Christyn Williams and Aubrey Griffin each had 11 points.

Addison Richards scored 11 points for Tulsa (5-13, 0-5), which has lost five in a row.

No. 5 LOUISVILLE 74, NORTH CAROLINA 67

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 22 points to help Louisville beat North Carolina to remain unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Jazmine Jones added 19 points for the Cardinals (18-1, 7-0 ACC), who led by double figures by midway through the first quarter and by 20 shortly before halftime. The Cardinals maintained a double-figure edge until the Tar Heels made a last push to get back in it, then had to hold on as UNC got within 71-67 on Taylor Koenen’s contested stepback 3-pointer with 1:22 left.

The Tar Heels had a chance to make it a one-possession game, but Madinah Muhammad missed a 3 with 33 seconds left after a turnover. That ultimately would prove to be UNC’s best chance, with Evans hitting two key free throws with 22 seconds left to help keep the Cardinals in control.

Koenen and Muhammad each scored 17 points for the Tar Heels (13-5, 4-3), who shot 46% but never fully recovered from a disastrous first-half performance filled with turnovers.

No. 6 OREGON 105, CALIFORNIA 52

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Satou Sabally scored 31 points and the other four Oregon starters also scored in double figures as the No. 8 Ducks rolled to a rout of California

Oregon (14-2, 4-1 Pac-12) was simply dominant in nearly every statistical category. The Ducks shot 60% to Cal’s 39%. Oregon had a 36-27 advantage in rebounds, and the Ducks matched their season high with 14 steals as Cal committed 22 turnovers in stark contrast to Oregon’s 8.

The Oregon starters shot 73% with Sabally finishing 10-13 from the field. Erin Boley made six of eight 3-pointers for 22 points while Ruthy Hebard added 16 points on 8-10 shooting, Sabrina Ionescu had 14 points to go with 10 assists and Minyon Moore chipped 11 points and six assists.

Jazlen Green led the Bears (8-8, 0-5) with 16 points and Sara Anastasieska added 15.

No. 9 N.C. STATE 59, WAKE FOREST 45

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kayla Jones had 15 points and 11 rebounds to help North Carolina State beat Wake Forest.

Jakia Brown-Turner added 11 points and Elissa Cunane had 10 for the Wolfpack (17-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who improved to 11-0 at home despite shooting 32% from the field.

N.C. State answered a 9-0 run by Wake Forest with an 15-2 spurt, taking a 48-37 lead early in the fourth quarter. Cunane made two free throws to give N.C. State the lead for good and later added a 3-pointer as part of the run.

Ivana Raca scored 16 points to lead Wake Forest (11-7, 4-3). The Demon Deacons shot 25% from the floor, including 4 of 16 from 3-point range.

LSU 65, No. 11 KENTUCKY 59

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ayana Mitchell scored 15 points, Faustine Aifuwa added 10 points and 13 rebounds and LSU withstood Kentucky’s fourth-quarter rally to beat the No. 11 Wildcats.

Mitchell scored the game’s first five points and the Lady Tigers (14-4, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) led the rest of the way, leading by 18 with nine minutes left. Rhyne Howard scored 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Wildcats back, closing to within four with 49 seconds remaining. But Jaelyn Richard-Harris made four free throws and Jailin Cherry three to hold off Kentucky.

The Wildcats (15-3, 4-2) scored 32 points in the fourth quarter, five more than their total through three quarters.

No. 12 TEXAS A&M 69, FLORIDA 42

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — N’dea Jones scored 19 points with 13 rebounds and Texas A&M beat Florida to end a two-game losing streak.

Ciera Johnson scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, Kayla Wells scored 13 and Jasmine Williams 11. Leading scorer Chennedy Carter missed the contest as she continues to recover from a sprained left ankle.

The two teams combined to miss 27 of their 34 shot attempts and played to an 8-8 tie at the end of the first quarter.

While Florida’s shooting struggles continued, the Aggies (15-3, 3-2 SEC) put it together in the second and shot 11 of 18. Jones and Johnson scored nine total, Williams added a jumper and 16-all tie became an 11-point lead with 2:25 left before halftime. The Aggies led 31-19 at intermission and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Lavender Briggs led Florida (11-8, 2-4) with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 14 DEPAUL 80, BUTLER 65

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 22 points and Deja Church had a double-double and DePaul beat Butler.

Kelly Campbell scored 15, Church and Lexi Held each scored 13 — Church grabbed 12 rebounds — and Chante Stonewall scored 10.

DePaul (17-2, 7-0 Big East) led 36-30 at halftime then used the third quarter to break it open. Church and Morris each scored seven in a 25-point quarter as the Blue Demons made 9 of 20 shots including 4 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs (12-6, 4-3) did the opposite going 4 of 18 from the field including missing all six 3-point shot attempts. Campbell’s jump shot with 50 seconds before the quarter ended put DePaul up 60-39. The Blue Demons have won eight straight.

Kristen Spolyar led Butler with 25 points and 12 rebounds and Oumou Toure scored 17 with 12 rebounds.

No. 18 ARIZONA STATE 65, WASHINGTON STATE 56

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Ja’Tavia Tapley and Robbi Ryan scored 20 points apiece and Reili Richardson had all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter as Arizona State rallied to defeat Washington State.

Washington State led by as many as 10 in the third quarter when Borislava Hristova had 11 of her 22 points, but Tapley and Ryan combined for all 18 of the Sun Devils points in the quarter and closed the deficit to 46-42.

The game was tight, but after Chanelle Molina’s 3-pointer pulled Washington State within 57-56 at the 3:11 mark, the Sun Devils scored the last eight points. The Cougars missed their last four shots and had three turnovers.

Arizona State (15-4, 5-2 Pac-12 Conference), which has won five straight, shot 29% in the first half and 48% in the second.

Washington State (9-9, 2-4) shot 32% in the second half.

No. 21 ARIZONA 66, WASHINGTON 58

SEATTLE (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 25 points with nine rebounds and Arizona bounced back from an early 19-point deficit to beat Washington.

Arizona (15-3, 4-3 Pac-12) took a three-point lead into the final quarter and stretched it to 10 after a 7-0 run that McDonald capped with two free throws with 28 seconds remaining.

The Wildcats never led in the first half when the Huskies’ Amber Melgoza scored 18 of her 24 points with Washington leading 27-9 after one quarter and 38-29 at halftime. But Arizona moved in front 49-46 with McDonald and Cate Reese scoring six points each in the third quarter.

Haley Van Dyke added 11 points and nine rebounds for Washington (10-7, 2-4).

No. 22 IOWA 85, WISCONSIN 78

Monika Czinano scored 12 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and Iowa pulled out a win over Wisconsin after trailing by 17 points in the third quarter.

Makenzie Meyer led the Hawkeyes (15-4, 6-1 Big Ten Conference), who have won six straight, with 22 points and Kathleen Doyle added 21.

Imani Lewis scored 18 points for the Badgers (9-9, 1-6), who have lost four straight. Niya Beverley added 16 points and seven assists and Abby Laszewski had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Wisconsin led 52-35 when Kendra Van Leeuwen scored 20 seconds into the third quarter. Meyer started and ended a 14-0 run with 3-pointers to give the Hawkeyes the lead at 55-54 at the 3:57 mark. In the third quarter, Iowa shot 11 of 15 while Wisconsin went 4 of 17.

No. 25 SOUTH DAKOTA 83, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 48

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Ciara Duffey scored 21 points, Hannah Sjerven added 16 and South Dakota routed rival South Dakota State in a game postponed one day because of bad weather.

The Coyotes made quick work of the battle between the last two teams unbeaten in Summit League play, racing to a 26-6 lead after one quarter. South Dakota went 11 of 18 from the field and held the Jackrabbits to 3-of-12 shooting with five turnovers.

South Dakota (17-2, 6-0), which has gone 34-2 in league play over the last three seasons, has been winning league games by a 34-point margin and is ninth in the country on offense at 81.6 points a game. Their winning streak in home conference games is now 20.

Megan Bultsma scored 12 points for the Jackrabbits (14-7, 6-1), who became the 14th team in Division I to reach 1,000 wins by beating Notre Dame earlier this season.

