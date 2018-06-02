Taurasi scores 29 as Mercury snap 13-game skid against Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Diana Taurasi hit five 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 29 points to help the Phoenix Mercury snap a 13-game skid against Minnesota with a 95-85 win over the Lynx on Friday night.

Phoenix hadn’t beaten the Lynx since August 2015 and won in Minnesota for the first time since the 2014 season.

DeWanna Bonner added 24 points and Brittney Griner finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Phoenix.

Article continues below ...

Minnesota has lost three in a row for the first time since June 2016. The Lynx (2-4) didn’t lose their third game of last season until Aug. 6.

ACES 85, MYSTICS 73

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Rookie A’ja Wilson scored 26 points and Dearica Hamby scored 10 of her 14 points in the final four minutes to help the Aces get their first win since moving to Las Vegas.

Wilson added 12 rebounds and three blocks, both season highs. Kayla McBride and Nia Coffey had 11 points apiece and Kelsey Bone scored 10 for Las Vegas (1-4), which moved from San Antonio in the offseason.

Monique Currie led the Mystics (5-2) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Elena Delle Donne, Washington’s leading scorer and rebounder, missed the game due to illness.

Wilson scored six in a row for the Aces during a 15-4 run that made it 21-11 late in the first quarter and her seven consecutive points capped a 13-4 spurt that gave them a 61-45 lead with 3:28 left in the third. The Mystics scored 11 of the next 12 points – while Las Vegas went more than 5 1/2 minutes without a field goal – to pull within six before Hamby’s layup made it 64-56 going into the fourth.

SUN 110, SKY 72

CHICAGO (AP) – Jonquel Jones and Alex Bentley scored 20 points apiece to help Connecticut cruise past Chicago.

Chiney Ogwumike added 17 points, Courtney Williams scored 15 and Alyssa Thomas had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Sun (4-0), who are off to their best start in franchise history.

Rookie Diamond DeShields scored 15 points for Chicago (2-3), which has lost three in a row.

After Cheyenne Parker scored six consecutive points in 64 seconds to pull Chicago within one in the second quarter, Connecticut scored 22 of the next 30 points to take a 48-33 lead.

The Sun led by at least nine the rest of the way.

Connecticut topped 100 points for the third time this season and is averaging a WNBA-high 99.8 per game.