Surprising Aces host Sparks in rubber match

If it has not done so yet, it is time for the rest of the WNBA to take the Las Vegas Aces seriously.

Coach Bill Laimbeer’s squad already had one signature win in its first season in Las Vegas since moving from San Antonio. If it is possible to have two signature wins in a season, then definitely chalk up Friday’s 85-77 road win against the defending champion Lynx in Minnesota as the second.

That first signature win came against Sunday’s opponent, Los Angeles. The Sparks and Aces have met twice already with each team notching a victory. Sunday’s matinee at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas will be the rubber match.

Rookie A’ja Wilson scored 29 points to lead the Aces to a 16-point win on June 29. Second-year rising star Kelsey Plum had the best game of her career with 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Two days later, the Sparks returned the favor and beat the Aces by 16 points. Jantel Lavender scored 17 to lead five Sparks in double figures. L.A.’s top-ranked scoring defense was on display holding Wilson to just 10 points and forcing Las Vegas into 21 turnovers.

Since that game, though, the two teams have headed in opposite directions.

The Sparks have struggled, losing four of five to drop to 13-9 and fifth place. Of major concern to the Sparks is the health of Alana Beard, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year award winner. Beard played in only about five minutes of Thursday’s loss to Dallas before leaving with a groin injury. Her status is in limbo.

“It’s another day,” Beard said. “Injuries are a part of this sport. It’s always tough to not compete, and to be able to help your team. But I’m a vet. But tomorrow’s another day and we’ll see what it brings.”

Riquna Williams might get the start if Beard cannot go. Williams scored 16 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers in the loss to the Wings.

“Losing (Alana Beard), we thrive off (her defense),” Williams said. “She’s the head of our defense. She gets us going. We just got to pick up what she left out. It’s all about effort.”

Laimbeer has preached effort and defense to his young squad from the get-go, and some of the lessons seem to be paying off. Since losing on July 1 to the Sparks, the Aces have won four straight and at 10-12 sit in ninth place, just three games behind the Sparks.

Wilson has lived up to her potential and is a certain All-Star selection as she averages 20.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Her presence gives players like Plum and Kayla McBride a chance to thrive.

McBride certainly has responded with the best year of her career and could join Wilson at the All-Star game in Minnesota. McBride is averaging 19.2 points per game and shooting career highs from the field (46.9 percent) and from 3-point range (41.3 percent).

While Wilson has carried the team, the Aces have shown the ability to pick up the slack when teams like the Lynx concentrate on stopping her. She had only 11 points in Friday’s win, but she did add 15 rebounds.

“I give it to my teammates, tonight was not the night for me,” Wilson said. “When you have great teammates like I do and they rally around me … it helps you and it feels good inside.”

McBride scored 24 points, Tamera Young and Plum each scored 11 points and Carolyn Swords recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

“It came from everywhere,” McBride said of how the Aces overcame the Lynx despite Wilson scoring only 11 points. “I thought Tamera Young hit some huge shots, Carolyn Swords had 11 and 11. (Kelsey) Plum hit some big 3s. Moriah Jefferson had a 5-0 spurt. It came from everybody, and to beat a good team like Minnesota you have to have some come from everybody.”