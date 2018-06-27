Sun return home to face Fever

The road-weary Connecticut Sun return home for the first time since June 13 when they face the Indiana Fever at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Wednesday night.

But they won’t be home long.

After playing the Fever on Wednesday, Connecticut is off on a four-game western trip, which will mean playing 13 of their first 19 games on the road. That, of course, means a heavy home schedule down the stretch, something coach Curt Miller has been counting on.

The Sun finished a five-game trip 1-4 Tuesday night, falling 82-70 to the Mystics in Washington — the Sun’s fifth loss in the last six games after a 7-1 start.

Playing their fifth straight game without the injured Alyssa Thomas (shoulder), the Sun fell to 8-6 heading into Wednesday night’s game with the 1-13 Fever.

Chiney Ogwumike led the Sun with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Jasmine Thomas and Alex Bentley added 13 points apiece and Michelle Tuck 11 in the loss, which was the second defeat in three games against the Mystics.

This will be the second game between the Sun and Fever in four nights, as Connecticut captured its only win on the road trip Sunday night in Indianapolis.

Rachel Banham had a career-high 20 points, including going 5 of 5 from 3-point range. Brionna Jones established career highs in points (18) and rebounds (10), and both Banham and Jones part of a 46-10 scoring difference between the two benches.

The Fever have lost three in a row since their only win — a 32-point blowout of the Atlanta Dream.

“We just need to calm down and play our game,” guard Victoria Vivians said after Sunday’s loss. “Not like confide in what they’re doing… just calm down and be who we are.”

Natalie Achonwa went 7 of 7 from the floor, scored 16 points and had seven rebounds and Candice Dupree added 15 points and eight boards in Sunday’s loss to the Sun, Indiana’s second loss of the season to that team.

Since the last time the Sun were at home, Miller, the 2017 WNBA coach of the year, made a side trip to Pennsylvania, where he was inducted into the Metropolitan Erie Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

“It’s truly a special opportunity to go into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame,” said Miller, a Girard, Ohio, native. “My hometown of Girard, growing up outside of Erie, Pennsylvania, was very special to me. I was surrounded by great coaches at an early age and that led me to the coaching profession because they influenced my life almost as second fathers.”