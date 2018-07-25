Stewart, Bird get double-doubles, Storm beat Fever 92-72
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Breanna Stewart had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Sue Bird also had a double-double and the league-leading Seattle Storm eased past the last-place Indiana Fever 92-72 on Tuesday night.
Natasha Howard added 16 points and nine rebounds for Seattle (19-7). Jewell Loyd scored 13 points and Bird had 11 points and 11 assists.
Seattle built a 43-23 lead midway through the second quarter but went scoreless for the next three-plus minutes as Indiana closed the half on an 11-3 run to cut it to 46-34. But Stewart scored 16 of Seattle’s 25 third-quarter points as the Storm built an 18-point lead.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points for Indiana (3-23). Candice Dupree had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Cappie Pondexter scored 10.
Mitchell’s fourth-quarter 3-pointer was her 58th of the season, tying Maya Moore for seventh on the WNBA’s rookie list.
