Spingola leads No. 8 Marquette past Georgetown 59-52

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Isabelle Spingola scored 12 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers at the start of the fourth quarter that gave Marquette the lead for good as the No. 8 Golden Eagles defeated Georgetown 59-52 Friday night.

Spingola, Danielle King, and Amani Wilborn each scored 12 points as Marquette (20-3, 11-0 Big East) won its 11th straight since an 87-63 loss to then-No. 2 Notre Dame on Dec. 22.

Dorothy Adomako scored 17 points and Nikola Kovacikova added 13 for Georgetown (11-12, 5-7).

With the score tied at 44-all entering the final period, Spingola connected from beyond the arc on consecutive possessions.

Georgetown missed its first five shots in the fourth quarter before Adomako scored on a driving layup to make it 50-46 with 6:40 remaining.

A 3-pointer by Dionna White pulled Georgetown with 52-49 with 6:25 remaining, but the Hoyas missed their next four shots and turned it over twice as Marquette pushed the lead to 57-49 on a 3-pointer by Allazia Blockton with 2:57 remaining.

Marquette faced a tie score entering the final period despite an overwhelming 35-21 edge on the boards. The Golden Eagles had 12 offensive rebounds, but managed just nine second-chance points through three quarters.

Kovacikova came off the bench to score 13 points and keep the Hoyas close in the first half, hitting 5 of 6 shots, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Marquette countered by going inside, getting 16 points in the paint.

After making just one of their first 10 shots, the Hoyas scored the final 11 points of the first quarter, capped by a pair of 3-pointers by Kovacikova.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas, 8-5 at home, play five of their final seven games on the road. Marquette was the first of three road games, followed by DePaul and Villanova.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles entered with a four-game lead over Butler in the loss column. They can secure a first-round bye in the Big East Conference tournament with a victory over Villanova on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: At DePaul on Sunday.

Marquette: Hosts Villanova on Sunday.