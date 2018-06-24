Sparks bounce back, beat Liberty 80-54

LOS ANGELES (AP) Riquna Williams scored a season-high 25 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Los Angeles Sparks rout the New York Liberty 80-54 on Sunday.

The Sparks (10-3) scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 72-41, their largest of the game.

Los Angeles bounced back from a 101-72 loss to the Dallas Wings on Friday night and stayed atop the WNBA standings.

Candace Parker scored 15 and Nneka Ogwumike added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Amanda Zahui B led the Liberty (4-8) with 19 points. Tina Charles added a season-low 10.

The Sparks opened the game with an 11-2 run and never trailed. New York cut the deficit to 25-23 before Los Angeles pulled away for good.