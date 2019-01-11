Purdue women knock off No. 17 Iowa 62-57

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Karissa McLaughlin and Dominique Oden scored 16 points apiece, Purdue went on a 16-3 run in the fourth quarter and held on to upset No. 17 Iowa 62-57 on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers (12-5, 3-1 Big Ten) were down by eight less than three minutes into the fourth quarter when they went on their run to lead by five with less than two minutes to go. Hannah Stewart’s layup with 36 seconds remaining pulled Iowa (11-4, 2-2) within 58-57.

McLaughlin was fouled with 11 seconds left and made the second of two free throws. On the inbound, Iowa turned the ball over and fouled and McLaughlin made two free throws for a 61-57 lead. After a Hawkeyes miss, Tamara Farquhar finished it off with a late free throw.

Megan Gustafson, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.8, had 19 points and 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double before fouling out with 1:43 to play. Stewart had 17 points.

There were 14 ties and seven lead changes and Iowa’s late lead was the largest of the game.