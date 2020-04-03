Oregon’s Ionescu wins women’s Naismith Player of the Year

ATLANTA (AP) — Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu has added another award to her collection

Already named The Associated Press women’s player of the year, Ionescu was awarded the Naismith Trophy for the most outstanding women’s basketball player on Friday.

Ionescu, who won AP All-American honors three times, shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark with 26 and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

Ionescu averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds with eight triple-doubles as a senior this season.

She helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles. She was also named the conference’s most outstanding player of the tournament and regular season.

“I’m humbled and grateful to receive such a prestigious award, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches. Being able to play the game I love with people that I love has been nothing short of amazing,” Ionescu said in a statement.

The Ducks finished 31-2 this season, which ended prematurely with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She is the first Oregon player to win the award. Dayton sophomore Obi Toppin won the Naismith Trophy for outstanding men’s player.