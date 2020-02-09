No. 8 Mississippi State women rally past No. 16 Texas A&M

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Myah Taylor scored each of her 16 points in the final 12 minutes to help No. 8 Mississippi State rally for a 69-57 victory over No. 16 Texas A&M on Sunday.

Taylor also had six assists, three steals and zero turnovers to lead the charge for the struggling Bulldogs (22-3, 10-1 SEC).

Rickea Jackson had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Mississippi State. Jessika Carter scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

The Aggies (18-5, 6-4) played their sixth consecutive game without preseason SEC Player of the Year Chennedy Carter, who has been dealing with an injury.

N’dea Jones had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Texas A&M. Kayla Wells also scored 16.

NO. 13 MARYLAND 79, RUTGERS 50

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaila Charles had 16 points and eight rebounds, leading Maryland to its ninth straight victory.

Stephanie Jones and Ashley Owusu added 14 points apiece for the Terps (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten). Owusu also had nine assists.

Maryland reached 20 wins for the 17th straight season.

Arella Guirantes led Rutgers (17-6, 7-5) with 15 points. Tekia Mack had 13.

NO. 14 DEPAUL 86, SETON HALL 76

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Chante Stonewall scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, powering DePaul to the victory.

Stonewall scored 24 points in the first half, helping the Blue Demons to a 50-40 lead at the break.

DePaul (22-3, 12-1 Big East) had five players score in double figures. Sonya Morris finished with 14 points, and Deja Church had 13.

Mya Jackson scored 19 points for Seton Hall (15-9, 8-5), and Shadeen Samuels had 18.

The Pirates yielded 16 offensive rebounds, helping the Blue Demons to a 16-1 advantage in second-chance points.

NO. 17 FLORIDA STATE 63, VIRGINIA 55

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points for Florida State, and Morgan Jones put up her first career double-double.

Gillespie was 9-of-18 shooting and had eight rebounds. Jones had 11 points and 11 boards.

The Seminoles (20-4, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were coming off a win at No. 5 Louisville, reached 20 wins for eighth straight season.

Jocelyn Willoughby scored 19 points for the Cavaliers (10-14, 5-8). Shemera Williams finished with 12.

NO. 20 IOWA 83, PURDUE 71

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting, and Iowa pulled away for the road win.

Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle had 22 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten), who set up a showdown at No. 13 Maryland on Thursday with the league lead on the line. Amanda Ollinger had 12 rebounds.

Kayanna Traylor led the Boilermakers (15-10, 6-7) with a career-high 21 points. Fatou Diagne grabbed 14 rebounds.