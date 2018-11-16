No. 21 South Florida women beat Bethune-Cookman 88-39

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Laura Ferreira and Kitija Laksa scored 19 points apiece to help No. 21 South Florida beat Bethune-Cookman 88-39 on Thursday night.

Beatriz Jordao and Tamara Henshaw each had 10 points and eight rebounds for USF (3-0). Shae Leverett added nine points and a career-high 13 boards and the Bulls outrebounded Bethune-Cookman 60-32.

Laksa and Sydni Harvey hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 17-2 run that made it 40-18 before USF took a 20-point lead into the break. The Bulls then scored 25 of the first 28 second-half points, including 10 by Ferreira, to stretch their lead to 42 and Henshaw’s steal and layup made it 86-36 with 3:46 remaining.

Kiana Williams led Bethune-Cookman (2-1) with 16 points.

The Wildcats were just 15-of-62 (24 percent) shooting, including 1 of 17 from 3-point range.