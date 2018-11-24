No. 20 Texas A&M women cruise past Arkansas State 97-56

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, N’dea Jones turned in her second straight double-double and No. 20 Texas A&M defeated Arkansas State 97-56 on Friday.

Carter was 10-of-13 shooting, made three 3-pointers and had seven assists for the Aggies (4-1), who won their 10th straight home game. Jones added 13 points and 13 rebounds, Kayla Wells scored 14 points with six assists, Ciera Johnson added 13 points and Aaliyah Wilson had three treys and 11 points.

The Aggies shot over 60 percent in each half, outscored the Red Wolves 54-20 in the paint and had a 46-23 rebounding advantage.

The Aggies scored the first 10 points of the game. Arkansas State got within seven early in the second quarter, but a 15-2 run gave the Aggies a 20-point lead that stayed in double figures. The lead reached 43 points in the fourth quarter.

Carter scored 19 points in the first half and played just 26 minutes, the most of any Aggies starter.

The Red Wolves (1-4) were led by Kayla Williams, who had three 3-pointers and 16 points.