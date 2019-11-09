No. 2 Baylor women rout Grambling State 120-46

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith and Lauren Cox both had double-doubles again for No. 2 Baylor, leading eight players in double figures for the defending national champion Lady Bears in a 120-46 victory over Grambling State on Friday night.

Smith had 21 points and 12 rebounds while playing only 20 minutes, while preseason AP All-America post Cox had 13 points and 10 rebounds playing only a minute more. Both also had double-doubles in Baylor’s season-opening 95-29 win over New Hampshire.

The Lady Bears (2-0) won their 31st consecutive game overall and 41st in a row at home.

DiDi Richards had 15 points and eight assists. Juicy Landrum and Queen Egbo each scored 14 points, while Erin Degrate had 13 points, Te’a Cooper 12 and Moon Ursin 10. Markisha Body, Justice Coleman and Candice Parramore each had nine points for Grambling (0-2).

NO. 9 LOUISVILLE 76, MURRAY STATE 40

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jazmine Jones scored 14 points to help Louisville beat Murray State.

Jones, a senior, made all six of her shots for Louisville (2-0).

Kylee Shook added 13 points and 12 rebounds, Dana Evans finished with 12 points, and Elizabeth Balogun had 11 points and nine of the Cardinals’ 12 players scored.

Macey Turley scored 18 points to lead the Racers (0-1).

NO. 16 NOTRE DAME 84, LOYOLA (MARYLAND) 60

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Katlyn Gilbert scored a career-high 24 points and Destinee Walker and Anaya Peoples each added 19 in Notre Dame’s victory over Loyola (Maryland).

Walker had a team-high 13 points in the first half, helping the Irish (2-0) take an 18-point lead after Loyola (0-1) shot just 9 of 36 from the field. Freshman Sam Brunelle had 12 points and nine rebounds for Notre Dame.

Ashley Hunter led Loyola with 16 points.

SOUTH FLORIDA 64, NO. 15 TEXAS 57

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Enna Pehadzic scored 16 points and South Florida upset Texas, spoiling the Longhorns’ opener.

Bethy Mununga added a career-high 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bulls (2-0).

South Florida took the lead for good at 56-54 on Pehadzic’s 3-pointer with 3:54 left. The Bulls made 8 of 10 free throws from there while the Longhorns missed four of their final five shots from the field.

Lashann Higgs led the Longhorns with 17 points. Joyner Holmes added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 17 MICHIGAN STATE 110, DETROIT MERCY 52

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Alyza Winston scored a career-high 17 points, Taiyier Parks added a career-high 15 and Michigan State routed Detroit Mercy.

The Spartans (2-0) never trailed and outscored the Titans 22-4 in the fourth quarter,

Maxine Moore scored a career-high 13 points in her first game for Detroit Mercy (0-2).

NO. 18 DEPAUL 98, MIAMI (OHIO) 79

CHICAGO (AP) — Chante Stonewall had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Jolene Daninger scored 14 points and DePaul beat Miami (Ohio) in the preseason WNIT.

Stonewall, the Big East tournament’s most outstanding player last year, scored six points during DePaul’s 16-1 run to start the second quarter for a 44-14 lead. She finished 11 of 14 of the field in 26 minutes in the opener for both teams.

Savannah Kluesner led Miami with 21 points.

NO. 22 ARKANSAS 82, NEW ORLEANS 52

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 22 points, Taylah Thomas had 10 points and a program-record 21 rebounds and Arkansas rolled its opener.

Dungee, a redshirt junior, scored every point during an 11-0 run to give the Razorbacks a 61-29 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Mia Deck led New Orleans (0-2) with 13 points.

NO. 25 MICHIGAN 76, WESTERN MICHIGAN 55

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kayla Robbins had a career-high 17 points and eight rebounds and Michigan opened with a victory over Western Michigan.

Amy Dilk added 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Wolverines.

Jordan Walker led Western Michigan with 14 points.