No. 2 Baylor routs West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored 17 points and No. 2 Baylor clinched a share of its 10th consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship with a 64-39 victory over West Virginia on Monday night.

Baylor (26-1, 15-0 Big 12) cemented the top seed in the conference tournament and won its 56th straight regular-season conference game.

Baylor also won its 44th straight road game in the conference, the nation’s third-longest such streak in the regular season.

The Lady Bears can clinch the title outright with a win Saturday or with a loss by second-place TCU to Texas on Wednesday.

The teams combined to miss their first 14 shots. Baylor emerged from the lull while West Virginia didn’t.

The Mountaineers managed just 19 first-half points and failed to hit a field goal over a 10-minute span of the second and third quarters.

West Virginia (16-10, 6-9) shot 24% from the floor for the game and lost to Baylor for the sixth straight time.

DUKE 70, No. 8 N.C. STATE 65

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Haley Gorecki scored 13 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to help Duke beat North Carolina State.

Onome Akinbode-James added 12 points and Kyra Lambert had 11 for the Blue Devils (17-10, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their sixth consecutive game.

Leaonna Odom had 10 points as Duke won at N.C. State for the first time since 2013.

The Blue Devils never trailed, holding on after N.C. State cut its 11-point lead in the second quarter to 31-30 at halftime.

Duke scored on its first four possessions of the third quarter and extended its lead to 62-52 on a three-point play by Gorecki with 3:17 remaining in the game.

After the Wolfpack cut the lead to 66-63, Gorecki made a driving layup with 19.4 seconds left.

Elissa Cunane had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead N.C. State (23-4, 12-4), which suffered its third loss in four games. Jada Boyd added 15 points for the Wolfpack.