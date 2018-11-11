No. 19 Marquette women beat Northern Iowa in preseason WNIT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Allazia Blockton led five Marquette starters in double figures with 22 points and the Golden Eagles beat Northern Iowa 102-61 on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the preseason WNIT.

Marquette will face No. 25 Miami on Thursday.

Blockton scored 12 points in the opening quarter as Marquette had a 30-12 lead. She added three more points in the second quarter and the Golden Eagles led by 20 at the break.

Marquette (3-0) had six players in double figures for the second straight game. Erika Davenport had 18 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Natisha Hiedeman added 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and a career-high 10 assists. Marquette made 16 steals, as UNI turned it over 25 times, and held a 50-8 advantage for points in the paint.

Ellie Howell scored 15 points for Northern Iowa (1-1), which made 15 of 48 3-pointers. Bre Gunnels and Abby Gerrits each scored 12 points — on eight 3-pointers.