No. 18 Kentucky women roll past Murray State 88-49

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points and No. 18 Kentucky defeated Murray State 88-49 on Friday.

Jaida Roper had 15 points and six assists, Maci Morris added 13 points and Taylor Murray 12 for the Wildcats (12-1), who have won three straight, their only loss this season coming at then-No. 5 Louisville. Kentucky shot 51 percent, made 10 of 21 from the arc and scored 25 points off 27 Racers turnovers. Ogechi Anyagaligbo snared 10 rebounds.

The game was tied after one quarter but the Wildcats outscored the Racers 48-17 over the second and third periods.

Evelyn Adebayo scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds but also had nine turnovers for Murray State (4-6). Brianna Crane added 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Wildcats lead the series between the Kentucky schools 17-2 and have won 15 straight meetings.