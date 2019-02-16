No. 18 Arizona State women roll past Colorado 66-49

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kianna Ibis scored 18 points with nine rebounds and No. 19 Arizona State defeated Colorado 66-49 on Friday night for the Sun Devils‘ fourth straight win.

Ibis, though shooting only 5 of 14 Friday, has scored in double figures in all but two games this season.

Courtney Ekmark added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Sun Devils (17-6, 8-4 Pac-12), who swept the season series from the Buffaloes, winning 76-70 at Colorado (11-13, 1-12) on Jan. 6.

Reili Richardson’s 3-pointer with 4:53 left in the third quarter put the Sun Devils up by 12 and the lead remained in double figures, reaching 19 late in the period before the Buffaloes cut it to 15 entering the fourth quarter. An 11-0 run gave ASU its largest lead of 22 with 2:28 remaining.

Alexis Robinson scored 13 points for Colorado, which was coming off its lone conference victory over USC after losing its previous 11 games.

A 14-2 run gave ASU an 11-point lead with 2:25 left in the first quarter and the Sun Devils led thereafter.