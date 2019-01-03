No. 13 Texas women beat Oklahoma State 60-51

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sug Sutton scored 14 points and No. 13 Texas overcame a more than eight-minute scoring drought to beat Oklahoma State 60-51 on Wednesday night in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Jatarie White’s layup with 8:10 left put the Longhorns (11-2) up 52-32 with 8:10 to play before Oklahoma State narrowed the deficit to five points with a 15-0 run.

Braxtin Miller’s 3-pointer with 1:43 left made it 52-47. Forced to foul, the Cowgirls sent Texas to the free throw line who responded by making 10 of 12 in the last 59 seconds.

Texas held the Cowgirls (9-3) to four points in the first quarter and led 33-16 at intermission. The lead was 48-29 after three quarters before the scoring script flipped for both teams. Texas shot 2 of 13 from the field and Oklahoma State was 7 of 18 with four 3-pointers.

Miller scored 18 points for the Cowgirls and Vivian Gray 15.

NO. 25 IOWA STATE 96, KANSAS STATE 58

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 16 of her 26 points in the first half to lead Iowa State past Kansas State in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Iowa State (11-2) won its fifth straight game to improve to 10-0 at home. Kansas State (9-4) has lost two of its last four games, and seven straight conference openers.

Carleton added nine rebounds and seven assists, and surpassed Alison Lacey (1,620) for ninth in career scoring. Kristin Scott added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones.

Kayla Goth had 17 points and 10 assists for Kansas State.