No. 11 Texas A&M women TCU 80-78

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored seven of her 25 points in the final 1:16, including the go-ahead basket with three seconds to go, and No. 11 Texas A&M beat TCU 80-78 on Wednesday night.

Carter was 12-of-22 shooting and added five rebounds, six assists and three steals. N’Dea Jones had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Texas A&M and Ciera Johnson, Kayla Wells and Shambria Washington scored 10 points apiece.

Lauren Heard scored TCU’s final seven points in a 9-3 spurt that gave the Horned Frogs (7-1) a four-point lead with 5:48 left in the game and her 3-point just more than a minute later gave them their biggest lead of the game at 64-59. Wells hit two free throws and, after TCU’s Kianna Ray and Jones traded layups, Carter made a 3-pointer and then a layup to give the Aggies (8-1) a 68-66 lead with 32 seconds remaining. Jayde Woods answered with a layup before Carter split two defenders and hit a running floater over a third.

TCU called a timeout to move the ball to the front court and Heard inbounded the ball to Adeola Akomolafe, who handed it back to Heard but she didn’t get off a shot before time expired.

Heard led the Horned Frogs with 21 points — her third consecutive game with at least 20 points. Ray scored 20 points and Michelle Berry, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, added 11 and 12 rebounds.

NO. 12 INDIANA 64, BUTLER 53

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 14 points and Indiana held off Butler for its fourth straight victory.

Grace Berger scored 12 points and Makenzie Holmes added 10 points for Indiana (9-1).

Kristen Spolyar led the Bulldogs (6-3) with 15 points.

NO. 14 KENTUCKY 91, WINTHROP 36

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jaida Roper scored 15 of her career-high 30 points in the first quarter and Kentucky beat Winthrop.

Roper, whose previous career best was 15 points, made 12 of 13 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Blair Green had a career-high 13 points and Rhyne Howard, who did not play in the second half, scored 12 points for the Wildcats (10-0).

Kem Nwabudu led Winthrop (1-6) with nine points.

NO. 16 DEPAUL 105, NOTRE DAME 94

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 29 points and hit a career-best five of DePaul’s 16 3-pointers and the Blue Demons pulled away late to beat Notre Dame.

DePaul (8-1) has won six games in a row overall and snapped its 11-game skid against the Irish.

Deja Church and Chante Stonewall had 20 points apiece, Lexi Held scored 17 and Kelly Campbell added 12 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists for the Blue Demons.

Sam Brunelle led Notre Dame (5-7) with a career-high 31 points on 13-of-18 shooting. Freshman Anaya Peoples had season highs with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

NO. 21 ARKANSAS 91, TULSA 41

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree had 20 points, A’tyanna Gaulden and Erynn Barnum scored 14 each, and Arkansas ran away from Tulsa.

Tolefree remained hot from 3-point distance, making 6 of 10. She has made 13 of 22 3-pointers over the last three games.

Richards and KK Rodriguez scored 9 points each for Tulsa. Kendrian Elliott had 11 rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane (3-7) missed all 16 of their 3-point attempts and shot 28% from the field overall. Arkansas (9-1) made 11 of 32 3-pointers and finished at 44% shooting overall.

NO. 23 TENNESSEE 79, COLORADO STATE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season, beating cold-shooting Colorado State.

Tennessee (8-1) was playing three nights after falling 66-60 to Texas.

Jazmine Massengill scored a career-high 16 points, Tamari Key had 11 and Jordan Horston added 10 for Tennessee. Horston also had 14 points and seven assists.

Megan Jacobs had 10 points to lead Colorado State (5-6), which lost its third straight.