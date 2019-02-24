No. 11 Marquette whips Xavier, earns share of Big East title

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman and Allazia Blockton had double-doubles and two other seniors reached double figures on Senior Day and No. 11 Marquette rolled to a 79-53 win over Xavier on Sunday to clinch a share of the Big East Conference title.

Hiedeman had 21 and 10 rebounds and Blockton 16 and 10 for her first double-double of the season. Danielle King added 15 points and Amani Wilburn 13 for the Golden Eagles (23-5, 14-2 Big East), who had lost two of three.

Selena Lott contributed 10 points for Marquette, which led 25-15 after one quarter and 41-27 at the half. Lauren Van Kleunen snared 11 rebounds to help build a 46-26 advantage on the boards. King had seven assists as Marquette had 20 helpers on 28 baskets. Blockton had four 3-pointers, Hiedeman and Wilborn three as the Golden Eagles went 13 of 29 from distance.

A’riana Gray had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Musketeers (11-16, 2-14), who have lost six straight.